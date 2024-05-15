Slovakian PM fights for life after being shot in the stomach in suspected assassination bid

Slovakian PM Robert Fico earlier today before being shot (l) and the suspected assassin being bundled away (r). Picture: alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot in a suspected assassination attempt.

The populist politician, 59, has been rushed to hospital following the attack in the town of Handlova which occurred as as he was going to meet supporters after leaving a government meeting.

The alleged assassination attempt took place in the town of Handlova, some 100 miles northeast of the capital Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3. Handlova is around 180km (112 miles) north-east of the capital Bratislava.

Sources say four shots were fired - with one hitting Fico in the abdomen.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Later he was shot. Picture: Alamy

The suspected assassin was filmed being overpowered and detained by police who have sealed off the scene.

A statement on his official Facebook page reads: “He has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

She added: "I'm shocked. I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

Rishi sunak tweeted: "Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X (formerly Twitter): "I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country."

He’s a part of the Direction – Social Democracy party, which he founded in 1999.He resigned in 2018 amid public outcry over the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak.

Kuciak’s death, which implicated high-level corruption, sparked nationwide protests.

Mr Fico returned to power in Slovakia after elections last September, at the head of a populist-nationalist coalition.

