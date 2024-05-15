Slovakian PM fights for life after being shot in the stomach in suspected assassination bid

15 May 2024, 14:27 | Updated: 15 May 2024, 15:36

Slovakian PM Robert Fico earlier today before being shot (l) and the suspected assassin being bundled away (r)
Slovakian PM Robert Fico earlier today before being shot (l) and the suspected assassin being bundled away (r). Picture: alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot in a suspected assassination attempt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The populist politician, 59, has been rushed to hospital following the attack in the town of Handlova which occurred as as he was going to meet supporters after leaving a government meeting.

The alleged assassination attempt took place in the town of Handlova, some 100 miles northeast of the capital Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3. Handlova is around 180km (112 miles) north-east of the capital Bratislava.

Sources say four shots were fired - with one hitting Fico in the abdomen.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Later he was shot
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Later he was shot. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

Read More: Russia 'amasses more than half a million troops on front line,' with outlook 'bleak' for Ukraine

The suspected assassin was filmed being overpowered and detained by police who have sealed off the scene.

A statement on his official Facebook page reads: He has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

She added: "I'm shocked. I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

Rishi sunak tweeted: "Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X (formerly Twitter): "I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country."

Slovakian PM bundled into car after being shot

Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.

He’s a part of the Direction – Social Democracy party, which he founded in 1999.He resigned in 2018 amid public outcry over the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak.

Kuciak’s death, which implicated high-level corruption, sparked nationwide protests.

Mr Fico returned to power in Slovakia after elections last September, at the head of a populist-nationalist coalition.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X (formerly Twitter): "I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

'My leg, my leg': Harrowing screams of woman shot in 'gangland drive-by' in north London

TikTok strategy

Billionaire Frank McCourt says he is putting together a consortium to buy TikTok

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison

Court delays imposed after emergency measure triggered to cope with overcrowding in England's prison

Darren Carvill has been jailed for three years.

Fraudster who stole £170,000 from firm for cocaine-fuelled weekend is jailed again for stealing £90,000 from bosses

Slovakia Media

Slovakia’s prime minister injured in shooting

A patrol of gendarmes in France

Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Indonesia Flash Floods

Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 59 people

Christian Brueckner (L), Hazel (R)

Irish tour rep was ‘raped at knifepoint’ by Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner, court hears

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

Election 2024 Presidential Debates

‘Make my day, pal’: Biden challenges Trump to presidential debates

'Sycamore Gap' Tree At Hadrian's Wall Felled Overnight

Damages to Sycamore Gap tree valued at more than £620,000 as two men due to appear in court

China Russia Putin

Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine

Fabrice Moello (L) and Arnaud Garcia (R) were killed in yesterday's prison van ambush

Pictured: Police officers killed in ambush on prison van as manhunt for gang boss ‘The Fly’ intensifies

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

Moment innocent woman is gunned down in 'gangland drive-by' in north London street

A building damaged in the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops pull out of some areas and Zelensky postpones foreign trips

Russia Ukraine War Missiles

Russia says it downed 10 US-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Kyiv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Parasite found in water supply in Devon towns, as 'hundreds fall ill' with bug, and residents told to boil water
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday

Row over 'get out of jail free cards': Starmer mocks Sunak for banning rainbow lanyards in prison reform clash at PMQs
John Swinney said Rishi Sunak made "foolish" remarks about Scottish Nationalists

'Foolish and disrespectful' Sunak should apologise for Scottish Nationalism remarks, John Swinney tells LBC
Migrants have been returned to the UK from Ireland

Britain 'took back 50 migrants from Ireland', just months before Rishi Sunak said he was 'not interested' in returns
Westminster Dog Show

Miniature poodle named Sage wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Phillip Schofield has posted on social media for the first time in a year.

Phillip Schofield breaks social media silence for first time in a year following This Morning exit
New Caledonia Unrest

French president convenes ministers to discuss violence in New Caledonia

Croatia Marina Fire

Fire at a marina in Croatia destroys 22 boats but no injuries reported

British tourists triggered a health alert in Turkey after wading into the sea to scatter ashes

British tourists spark health alert in Turkey after wading into the sea to scatter dead relative's ashes
Israel Palestinians

Palestinians mark original ‘catastrophe’ with eyes on war in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit