Jonnie Irwin's widow tearfully opens up on beloved TV presenter's final days before dying of cancer

Jonnie Irwin's widow Jessica Holmes has spoken out about his death. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Jonnie Irwin's widow has spoken about her husband's last few days before he died of cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Irwin died on February 2 this year aged 50, after struggling with cancer for over three years, having been diagnosed in 2020.

The former presenter of A Place In The Sun died at home with his family, having come back from hospital for his last few days.

Jessica Holmes, who met Irwin in 2015 after being introduced by friends, said that her husband told her: "I'm so happy I met you," as he lay dying.

He also said "that he knew the boys would have the most joy and fun a person could bring," referring to their children.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin's grieving wife Jessica breaks silence as she reveals his death 'still doesn't feel real' two weeks on

Read more: Jonnie Irwin 'removes himself' from family home to stay in hospice amid terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin died on February 2. Picture: Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

Reflecting on their relationship, Holmes told Hello: "We had so much fun, Jonnie and me, we were never boring, we weren't best friends, we were lovers; there was passion."

The couple got married in 2016 and had three children together.

Irwin was initially told he only had six months left to live after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2020.

In 2022, he announced the cancer had spread from his lung to his brain after initially keeping his illness under wraps.

In the last few days of his life, Holmes looked after Irwin at their home with the help of nurses.

His death was "cruel by how quick it was," she said, adding that he didn't leave bed after coming home from hospital.

Holmes said their oldest son Rex went to his father's room before he died. Holmes said how she believed he "knew something wasn't right because he kissed Jonnie's hand."

Jonnie Irwin. Picture: Instagram

Last year Irwin celebrated his 50th birthday with a holiday in Spain.

On celebrating his 50th birthday, Jonnie told Hello! of how he felt "really privileged" to reach the milestone.

Irwin said: "I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes.

"I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn't think I'd make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph."

He claimed experimental therapies and diets had helped extend his life.

Jonnie Irwin and his wife Jessica. Picture: Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

Announcing her husband's death in February, Holmes said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage."

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit."