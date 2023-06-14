Jonnie Irwin 'removes himself' from family home to stay in hospice amid terminal cancer

14 June 2023, 13:27

Jonnie Irwin has recalled the ‘devastating moment’ he told wife his cancer was terminal
Jonnie Irwin has recalled the ‘devastating moment’ he told wife his cancer was terminal. Picture: @Jonnieirwintv/Instagram)

By Asher McShane

Jonnie Irwin recalls ‘devastating’ moment he told wife his cancer was terminal and reveals he’s spent time in hospice to deal with pain

A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin has described the moment he told his wife Jessica Holmes about his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The star was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed in August 2020. The cancer has since spread to his brain. He publicly shared his prognosis in November.

In an interview with Jessica, Jonnie explained in November how he is trying to stay positive as he lives with cancer.

The couple have children Rex, four, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac together. The children are not aware of his terminal diagnosis.

Read more: ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says Schofield affair 'deeply inappropriate' as she's grilled by MPs

Read more: Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads

He told Hello! magazine: “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much.

“That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”

The presenter was left in tears as he revealed how he and wife Jessica, 40, have only spoken about the reality of his prognosis on a couple of occasions, after he was left at “death’s door twice”.

“The programme is to try and remain positive. Positive for me is burying my head in the sand a bit,” he told the OneChat podcast with AIG Life.

“Jess and I don’t talk about it much and we’ve been close to death’s door a few times now. Twice at least.

“Apart from those times we’ve not really talked about it. Financially we’re slowly getting stuff in place, transferring account details and putting stuff in her name but being positive [is] such an important factor. I do that by not talking about it too much.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Holidaymakers have been warned by the UK Foreign Office about the rules.

Spain holidaymakers issued warning over swimwear rule that could land Brits £250 fine in 'drunken tourism' restrictions

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Heartbroken family of Grace Kumar pay tribute to 'wonderful and beautiful' student killed in Nottingham

Silvio Berlusconi's coffin is carried into Milan's cathedral

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi honoured with state funeral in Milan

Survivors arrive at the Greek port of Kalamata

78 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing boat capsizes off Greece

David was delighted to learn of the British custom.

American man shares wholesome reaction to British custom of sharing torn-open bag of crisps with pals in the pub

The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

First photo emerges of Nottingham killings suspect as he 'tries to break into homeless hostel'

Barnaby Webber's cricket coach has paid tribute

'A big soft puppy': Cricket coach's tribute to 'fine young man' killed in Nottingham as he recalled his 'cheeky grin'

Just Stop Oil blocked up several streets in London on Wednesday morning

Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads

A Mary's Meals cup of porridge with fruit smiley face

Scottish charity Mary’s Meals wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham - along with students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'

The Lebanese parliament

Lebanese politicians fail in yet another attempt to elect president

A woman holds a candle during a silent protest

Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

Ronnie Knight (l) and with Barbara Windsor (r)

Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight who was jailed for £6million robbery dies aged 89

Dame Carolyn addressed questions about This Morning and Phillip Schofield's relationship

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says Schofield affair 'deeply inappropriate' as she's grilled by MPs

Members of Japan's Self Defence Force gather near the firing range after the fatal shooting

Trainee arrested after two soldiers shot dead at Japanese army firing range

The names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar are sewn into the fabric of the city.

Nottingham is a city in grief but will never forget the names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carla Foster has been jailed

Family of mother jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit are 'angry and embarrassed'
Demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in June 2020

South Korea sues rival North for blowing up joint liaison office in 2020

Amanda Pritchard will warn of the 'terrible human cost' of obesity

Diet coaches for two-year-olds as number of obese children nearly trebles in a decade

A boat being built at Mandvi in India's Gujarat state

Indian and Pakistani coasts on high alert over Cyclone Biparjoy

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Lucille Downer was mauled to death by Darren Pritchard's American bulldogs

'She didn’t stand a chance,’ says woman who watched her mother being mauled to death by American bulldog
Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Tributes paid to 'fun, brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks
A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

At least six killed in Russian attacks in south and east Ukraine

The economy grew slightly in April

Economy grows slightly in April, boosted by more spending in pubs and bars

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning

'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit