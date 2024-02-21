Jonnie Irwin's grieving wife Jessica breaks silence as she reveals his death 'still doesn't feel real' two weeks on

Jonnie Irwin and his wife, Jessica. Picture: Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Jonnie Irwin's wife has revealed the TV star's death 'does not feel real' as she posted an update two weeks after he died.

The A Place In The Sun presenter died on February 2 aged 50 after a three-year battle against cancer. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

Jessica, his wife, has revealed that her "sadness is huge" after his death and said she has struggled to see a future without her beloved husband.

In a new post, Jessica said: "It still doesn't feel real. The sadness is huge. I can't even let myself think what another week without Jonnie will be like let alone another year another 10 years.

"I have been truly touched by all the support from friends and strangers. But nothing compares to how I have been picked up by my family and Jonnies sisters, your support and love means everything to me. '

"I am loving watching the boys enjoy some days in the sun and having a change of scene is just what we needed."

The couple got married in 2016 and had three children together.

After his passing earlier this month, Jonnie told his three boys to put "family first" months before he died in a heartbreaking message.

A message he made last summer, addressed to his boys, said: "Family first, always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother... Put them first. Support them, love them, and know that they're so much more important than anyone else."

He told Hello! magazine: "I want them to believe they can do anything… I want them to be confident, but believe in yourselves, because you can do anything… I've seen their capabilities and they're boundless."