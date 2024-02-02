Breaking News

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50 after battle with lung cancer as wife pays tribute

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has died at the age of 50 after a three and a half year battle with lung cancer.

His wife Jessica Holmes announced the news in a post to social media on Friday.

She wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage."

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit."

The former Escape to the Country presenter was initially told he only had six months left to live after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2020.

His wife's tribute continued: "At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

Just last week, Jonnie revealed he was back in hospital for an MRI scan after not sleeping for six nights in a row.

