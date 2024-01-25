Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin back in hospital and 'hasn’t slept for six nights'

Jonnie Irwin was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Picture: Instagram/C4

By Kieran Kelly

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin, who is living with cancer, has revealed he is back in hospital.

The terminally ill TV presenter shared a new picture of himself on Instagram in hospital gear before a scheduled MRI scan.

Irwin explained that the photo was the "look of a man who's not slept for six nights" and confirmed he was awaiting a full-body MRI scan.

"If you haven’t had one they’re claustrophobic and claustrophobic and omit loud random noises. Joy.

"Take note on attempt of a jaunty not on my gown! I’m expecting to come out to news of India all out 195!"

Irwin received plenty of support from his fans below the post, with one commenting: "Good luck, lovely Jonnie."

Another said: "All the positive thoughts in the world are coming your way."

While a third added: ""You’ve got this Jonnie."

It comes after Irwin spoke about how he manages to keep going in spite of his terminal diagnosis.

Speaking on Jane McLelland's podcast (the author behind How to Stave Cancer), Irwin said: "I just think the work you’re doing is so important because if I just listened to the prognosis I’m perennially given, I’d be curling up in a ball and crying myself to death."

A Place In The Sun Star Jonnie Irwin. Picture: C4

He continued: "But I feel much more empowered and much more educated. There is a sphere of help and the help from the NHS is a massive part of that sphere, but there’s also bits and bobs that I can do.

"Check this out - I’m in there at least an hour a day and I’ve got to go in there later [a hyperbaric oxygen chamber]."