A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin's heartbreaking message to his young boys as star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

3 February 2024, 07:34

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 after his battle with lung cancer.
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 after his battle with lung cancer. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Will Taylor

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin told his three boys to put "family first" months before dying aged 50 after a battle with lung cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He had battled with the disease for more than three-and-a-half years, with the news devastating fans when it broke on Friday.

A message he made last summer, addressed to his boys, said: "Family first, always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother... Put them first. Support them, love them, and know that they're so much more important than anyone else."

He told Hello! magazine: "I want them to believe they can do anything… I want them to be confident, but believe in yourselves, because you can do anything… I've seen their capabilities and they're boundless."

His wife Jessica Holmes announced the news in a post to social media on Friday, as she paid tribute to a 'truly remarkable soul'.

She wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage."

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit."

The former Escape to the Country presenter was initially told he only had six months left to live after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2020.

In 2022, he announced the cancer had spread from his lung to his brain after initially keeping his illness under wraps.

But Jonnie battled on despite his prognosis and even celebrated his 50th birthday with a holiday to Spain late last year.

He claimed experimental therapies and diets had helped extend his life.

His wife's tribute continued: "At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

Read more: Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin back in hospital and 'hasn’t slept for six nights'

Read more: Jonnie Irwin 'shares reasons I'm still here' as he talks about buying more time amid cancer battle

Jonnie was given six months to live in his initial prognosis.
Jonnie was given six months to live in his initial prognosis. Picture: Alamy

Just last week, Jonnie revealed he was back in hospital for an MRI scan after not sleeping for six nights in a row.

Jonnie was most notably known for hosting programmes, including A Place In The Sun and Escape to the Country.

On celebrating his 50th birthday, Jonnie told Hello! of how he felt "really privileged" to reach the milestone.

He said: "I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes.

"I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn't think I'd make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph."

Jonnie said he first realised something was amiss with his health while he was filming for A Place in the Sun in Italy and began seeing ‘weird gold spots’ while he was driving.

A crew member who was concerned about him later took him to the hospital where he was told he had nodules around his brain.

He then flew back to the UK and went to hospital when he was told he had cancer.

The star said of the moment: “Within a few hours I got told I had cancer. And I was like ‘right’.

Jonnie Irwin and his co-presenter Jasmine Harman.
Jonnie Irwin and his co-presenter Jasmine Harman. Picture: Getty

“Then a few hours later, my good friend Rahul was sat with me when they said it is terminal cancer and I had six months to live.

“Do you ever hear the phrase it knocked the wind out of you? Nothing had ever done that to me and that it did it.

“I was just battered.”

Jonnie said he kept his illness a secret initially to make sure he could continue to provide for his family, as he said: "As soon as you say you've got cancer, people just write you off".

Reacting to the news, Jonnie’s A Place in the Sun co-presenter Jasmine Harman said "my heart is broken”.

She paid to her former co-star, writing on Instagram: "To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for.

"Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become.

"Professionally, you were well suited to life in front of the lens. But for years, you always talked about wanting to settle down and become a dad.

"Your wish was granted when you met Jess. Never were you happier than in your role as husband and Dad to the most awesome three boys - you are a legend."

She added: "The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter - Jonnie, I will miss you."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US Coast Guard workers with Connie the container dog

Dog rescued after more than week trapped inside shipping container at Texas port

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'

Obit Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone ‘torn up’ at death of Rocky co-star Carl Weathers

North Korea

North Korea says it tested cruise missiles with ‘super-large’ warheads

The Tiger King, Joe Exotic, is now calling on the Kardashian family to get him out of his 'hell hole' prison and ask President Joe Biden to grant him a pardon

Tiger King Joe Exotic calls on Kardashians to get him out of 'hell hole' prison and ask Joe Biden to grant him pardon

The family of Scarlett Jenkinson (left) who was sentenced Friday for murdering Brianna Ghey (right) has released a statement saying they are 'truly sorry' for their daughter's actions

'We are truly sorry': Scarlett Jenkinson's family speak out as teen is sentenced for 'sadistic' killing of Brianna Ghey

Drone attack

US launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone attack

The United States has begun a wave of airstrikes in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a fatal drone attack on a Jordan military base that killed three US soldiers

US begins wave of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Jordan drone attack that killed three US troops

Donald Trump

Judge postpones Trump’s trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Obit Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, dies aged 76

Exclusive
An XL-bully owner has expressed concern over the lack of checks carried out when she was applying for an exemption certificate.

XL Bully owner says lack of checks on banned breed risks granting ‘out of control’ dogs exemption certificate

Carl Weathers has died aged 76.

Legendary actor Carl Weathers, best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, dies aged 76

Chemical attacks are happening 'almost weekly' in Newcastle, sources at the city's biggest hospital have told LBC after warning of an increase in patients being treated for burns to the face

Chemical attacks happening 'almost weekly', Newcastle doctors warn amid manhunt for Clapham attack suspect

Biden Jordan Drone Service Members

Biden meets families of US troops killed in Jordan, who he says ‘risked it all’

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 after his battle with lung cancer.

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50 after cancer battle as wife pays tribute to 'truly remarkable soul'

Katie Erorbay (pictured), locally reported to be a mother-of-one, was driving home from work Wednesday afternoon in the district of Orhantepe when she was killed.

British nursery teacher shot dead by 'obsessed taxi driver' before turning gun on himself

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fires broke out across Rhodes, forcing tourists to flee

Greece offers free week-long trip to Rhodes to tempt back holidaymakers after tourists forced to flee wildfires
The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16

Another teenager held over fatal stabbing of Bristol boys - as five appear in court in connection with deaths
Ruined buildings in Gaza

Hamas considers plan to pause fighting but says it wants permanent ceasefire

World Court Ukraine Russia

Top UN court has jurisdiction in part of Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia

Ezedi was seen on CCTV throughout London

Inside how Clapham chemical attack suspect crossed the country and roamed London - and where he fled to
Bidens

Joe Biden to join families as troops killed in Jordan are brought home

It has been three years since Captain Tom passed away.

Crane hoists swimming pool out of Captain Tom's family's illegal spa on the third anniversary of Covid hero's death
Police have recovered 'significant evidence' after raiding five addresses in the hunt for chemical attack suspect Ezedi.

Last known sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect as police reveal 'significant evidence' found in raids
It has been three years since Captain Tom passed away.

Crane arrives to Captain Tom's £200k semi-dismantled family spa on three year anniversary of WWII veteran's death
Greta Thunberg has had her case thrown out of court

Greta Thunberg has public order charge thrown out because police tried to impose 'unlawful' protest conditions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery
The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series
Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit