British holidaymakers face summer chaos as hundreds of flights at risk because of lack of planes amid Boeing crisis

16 May 2024, 05:38

Safety concerns have sparked flight cancellation fears
Safety concerns have sparked flight cancellation fears. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tourists are facing summer misery with flights at risk amid plane shortages because of safety concerns at manufacturers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Major aircraft leasing company Avia made the forecast, saying that big European airlines are likely to scrap flights over the summer months.

Production at aircraft manufacturers has slowed amid the crisis at Boeing, sparked by a mid-air doo blowout in January. Manufacturer Pratt & Whitney also recalled hundreds of engines meant for Airbuses, causing major disruption.

These safety concerns come alongside a rise in demand since the pandemic.

Gedinas Ziemelis, chairman of Avia, said: "We’re seeing what I would call super-demand. The last time there was anything like this was when traffic rebounded after 9/11."

Read more: Summer 'agony' for holidaymakers as major airline strike looms after 'pilots reject bumper pay rise'

Read more: Newly-wed couple miss three days of their dream honeymoon after flight delays due to ‘chaos’ at Dubai airport

Turkish Airlines have agreed to lease 30 jets
Turkish Airlines have agreed to lease 30 jets. Picture: Alamy

He told the Telegraph: "Airlines are desperate for aircraft because of the production problems but the well is dry. I think in this dislocated system that cancellations are quite possible."

Avia said it expects to lease out 80% of its fleet of 212 planes this summer, with airlines rushing to plug gaps in their fleets.

But Mr Ziemelis said he expected some airlines will fail to get as many planes as they need for their schedules.

Turkish airlines will take 30 planes this summer, and is set to be Avia's biggest customer.

Investigation of the Jan. 5 accident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX. NTSB investigators in the aircraft cabin, near the hole in the fuselage where the door plug failed.
Investigation of the Jan. 5 accident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX. NTSB investigators in the aircraft cabin, near the hole in the fuselage where the door plug failed. Picture: Alamy

Avia also said it had agreed to lease seven planes to Wizz Air, after the airline grounded 45 jets because of the Pratt & Whitney concerns.

British Airways has agreed to take four planes, while Lufthansa will take four, the company said.

It comes after news emerged that passengers scheduled to fly on Easyjet flights could also see their trips affected by cancellations.

Pilots at the airline have failed to agree a pay deal and are said to have been sounded out for strike action by their union.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's 'life is no longer at risk' after he was shot at five times

Slovakian PM Robert Fico 'will survive' after being shot at five times in 'politically motivated' assassination attempt

APTOPIX Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakian prime minister’s condition ‘not life threatening’ after shooting

Russia China Things to Know

Xi Jinping meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin on state visit to China

Hawaii Wildfires Health

Study – Almost 75% of Maui wildfire survey participants have respiratory issues

Singapore Politics

Singapore’s new prime minister vows to ‘lead in our own way’ as Lee dynasty ends

Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters

Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters

Robert Fico is taken to hospital

Slovakian prime minister fighting for his life after attempted assassination

Junior Doctors and Government to enter talks overseen by an 'external mediator'

Junior doctors and Government to enter immediate talks over pay dispute

One Direction singer Zayn kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

One Direction singer Zayn Malik kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

Vladimir Putin

Putin arrives in Beijing for visit as China and Russia put on show of unity

A sheriff in Oklahoma believes he has broken a cryptic code hidden in a crossword, linking a death from almost 50 years ago to the infamous BTK serial killer.

Sheriff finds name of missing girl,16, who vanished in 1976 hidden in BTK serial killer's cryptic crossword

Man in Nicosia

Turkish Cypriot leader pours cold water on chances of peace talks restarting

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit includes updated Union Jack following backlash

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit revealed following Union Jack backlash

Exclusive
Andrew Marr puts Sir Robert Buckland on the spot over Natalie Elphicke's lobbying approach

Andrew Marr puts Sir Robert Buckland on spot about concealing Natalie Elphicke's lobbying approach

Joe Biden

Biden and Trump agree on campaign debates but details to be ironed out

Gordon Brown warns of 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory'

Gordon Brown warns of the 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory' with 4.3 million plunged into poverty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM shot five times in politically motivated assassination attempt as Biden condemns 'heinous' crime
Vata bay Noumea New Caledonia

France imposes state of emergency on Pacific territory rocked by violence

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by sixteen women

Premier League clubs are set to vote on a proposal to abolish VAR next month

VAR could be scrapped next season as Premier League clubs to vote on major rule change

Robert Fico

Robert Fico: The left-populist politician compared to far-right leaders

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce in September 2023

Sophie Turner breaks her silence over agony of Joe Jonas divorce fallout

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service
Robert Fico

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Emergency water supplies distributed to Devon residents as ‘hundreds’ ill with parasite and people urged to boil water
Daniel Graham (centre-left) and Adam Carruthers (centre-right) leaving Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court.

Sycamore Gap tree case sent to crown court as damages valued at more than £620,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit