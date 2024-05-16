British holidaymakers face summer chaos as hundreds of flights at risk because of lack of planes amid Boeing crisis

Safety concerns have sparked flight cancellation fears. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tourists are facing summer misery with flights at risk amid plane shortages because of safety concerns at manufacturers.

Major aircraft leasing company Avia made the forecast, saying that big European airlines are likely to scrap flights over the summer months.

Production at aircraft manufacturers has slowed amid the crisis at Boeing, sparked by a mid-air doo blowout in January. Manufacturer Pratt & Whitney also recalled hundreds of engines meant for Airbuses, causing major disruption.

These safety concerns come alongside a rise in demand since the pandemic.

Gedinas Ziemelis, chairman of Avia, said: "We’re seeing what I would call super-demand. The last time there was anything like this was when traffic rebounded after 9/11."

Turkish Airlines have agreed to lease 30 jets. Picture: Alamy

He told the Telegraph: "Airlines are desperate for aircraft because of the production problems but the well is dry. I think in this dislocated system that cancellations are quite possible."

Avia said it expects to lease out 80% of its fleet of 212 planes this summer, with airlines rushing to plug gaps in their fleets.

But Mr Ziemelis said he expected some airlines will fail to get as many planes as they need for their schedules.

Turkish airlines will take 30 planes this summer, and is set to be Avia's biggest customer.

Investigation of the Jan. 5 accident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX. NTSB investigators in the aircraft cabin, near the hole in the fuselage where the door plug failed. Picture: Alamy

Avia also said it had agreed to lease seven planes to Wizz Air, after the airline grounded 45 jets because of the Pratt & Whitney concerns.

British Airways has agreed to take four planes, while Lufthansa will take four, the company said.

It comes after news emerged that passengers scheduled to fly on Easyjet flights could also see their trips affected by cancellations.

Pilots at the airline have failed to agree a pay deal and are said to have been sounded out for strike action by their union.