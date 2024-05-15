VAR could be scrapped next season as Premier League clubs to vote on major rule change

By Kieran Kelly

Premier League clubs are set to vote on scrapping VAR next month, meaning the controversial technology may be gone before the start of next season.

VAR has been at the centre of consistent controversy since its introduction in the Premier League in 2019, particularly surrounding offsides and hand balls.

This has been no different during the 2023/24 season, with growing calls for the technology to be scrapped.

A motion to scrap the measure has been submitted by Wolverhampton Wanderers in time for the 2024/25 season, The Athletic reports.

All 20 clubs will vote on the measure on June 6, with any rule change needing a 2/3rds majority - 14 out of 20 clubs - in order to pass.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Wanderers said: “There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

“Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

A Premier League spokesperson added: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month.

“Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”