Mexican man wins claim against Cartier after website mistake sees him buy earrings worth thousands for only £22

The lucky shopper got the deal of the decade when the price was listed incorrectly on the Cartier website. Picture: Twitter

By Danielle De Wolfe

A Mexican man has won his case against Cartier after a wrongly listed price saw him purchase two pairs of earrings for only £22.

The luxury jeweller accidentally listed the items at the incorrect price on their website, with the savvy shopper spotting the error before securing his purchases.

Rogelio Villarreal was browsing Instagram when he spotted a pair of rose gold, diamond-encrusted earrings being sold for MX$237 (£11).

Mr Villarreal bought two pairs before the price was corrected to MX$237,000 (£11,046).

The luxury jewellery company declined to recognise the purchase and offered a full refund, a bottle of champagne, and a passport holder - but Mr Villarreal declined the offer and waited four months for his earrings to arrive.

Mr Villarreal bought two pairs before the price was changed. Picture: Cartier

During the dispute, he asked Mexico's consumer protection agency to get involved - who ruled in his favour.

Overall, he managed to save around £29,500.

Mr Villarreal shared the story on TikTok and attracted thousands of views as he waited for his purchase to arrive.

After they arrived, he shared a picture of him posing in the earrings.

Similar earrings on the British Cartier website sell for £14,800.

