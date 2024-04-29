Local elections 2024 explained: When are they, what are the key issues and when the results will be announced

29 April 2024, 16:29 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 16:30

Local elections will take place Thursday 2 May.
Local elections will take place Thursday 2 May. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Every voter in England and Wales will be able to cast a ballot in at least one type of election on May 2 - here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elections are taking place in 107 authorities across England, where nearly 2,700 council seats are up for grabs and 37 police and crime commissioners across England and Wales will also be chosen.

Additionally, voters will also be able to choose the Mayor of London, London Assembly members, and 10 other mayors.

There will be no elections in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

So as voters prepare to go to polling stations on May 2 - here’s everything you need to know.

How to find out if there’s a local election in your area

You can enter your postcode on the electoral commission site to find out if there is a local election in your area - click here to be redirected.

What do local councils do?

Different local councils are responsible for providing a variety of public services, including:

  • rubbish collection
  • maintaining and repairing roads
  • social care
  • housing

What are the different types of councils?

Each type of council has different responsibilities.

  • Town or parish councils are responsible for local issues, such as providing play areas and community centres
  • District councils are responsible issues such as rubbish collection and council tax collection
  • County councils are in charge of providing services across the whole of the country, such as road maintenance, transport and education
  • Unitary authorities provide all of the above-listed local government services

Read more: Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

Voters must bring an accepted form of photo ID with them to the polling station.
Voters must bring an accepted form of photo ID with them to the polling station. Picture: Alamy

Who are the local election candidates?

Councillors are elected for a four-year team to represent their ward,

Some 2,700 council seats will be up for grabs across 107 of England’s 317 councils.

Labour and the Conservatives are defending around just under 1,000 each.

What do police and crime commissioners do?

England and Wales are divided into 39 police force areas, each of which has its own unique police and crime commissioner (PCC).

They do not run the forces, but are ultimately responsible for setting budgets, cutting crime and holding officers to account at the force they oversee.

PCCs were introduced in 2012 and are elected every four years, there will be 37 up for election on Thursday.

Mayoral elections

The London Mayor represents the 8.9 million people living in the capital and is responsible for transport (TfL) among other issues, such as roads and policing.

Outside of London, there will be mayoral elections in nine ‘metro areas’.

Directly elected mayors have devolved powers over issues such as the local economy and transport infrastructure.

There are six mayors in total across the combined authority regions.

For the first time, mayors will also be chosen in the East Midlands, the North East, and York and North Yorkshire.

The results will be announced overnight into Friday 3 May.
The results will be announced overnight into Friday 3 May. Picture: Alamy

Greater London Authority

Voters will also be able to vote for two of the 25 members of the London Assembly on Thursday, one representing their area and a second from a city-wide list.

Their main role is to scrutinise the mayor and their executive team’s work.

Do you need photo ID to vote?

As of May 2023, every voter must bring an accepted form of photo identification in order to vote in most elections.

These elections include:

  • UK general elections
  • all local elections in England, including those for mayors and the London Assembly
  • all local referendums and parliamentary by-elections in England
  • police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales

What are the accepted forms of photo ID?

There are 22 forms of accepted photo ID, these include:

  • driving licenses
  • passports
  • oyster 60+ bus cards
  • older or disabled person’s bus passes

When will the election results be out?

Polls close at 10pm on Thursday.

The local election results will begin to be announced overnight into Friday 3 May, carrying on into the day.

Some will also be announced over the weekend.

Mayoral results will be revealed on Friday and Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk

US Supreme Court rejects Musk appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump

Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for ex-president

A tent encampment has been set up inside the campus of Columbia University

Clear encampment or face suspension, US university tells student protesters

Damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin clean-up after four killed in storms

A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as politicians row over migrants

Sprawling 'tent city' appears on Dublin streets as UK and Irish ministers row over return of migrants

Russia Ukraine War NATO

Nato chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Father pays tribute to ‘daddy’s girl’ after daughter, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention

Gerard Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills at least 45

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid bombardment death threats from internet sleuths

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid 'death threats' from internet sleuths

Rishi Sunak has said Britain will not accept the return of asylum seekers from the Republic of Ireland

‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK

Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

Thomas O’Halloran (L) was killed in August 2022

Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia had to return to Finland on Thursday and Friday

Two passenger jets forced to turn around mid-flight in latest 'Russian jamming' of planes' GPS systems

Latest News

See more Latest News

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca.

Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain
The groups have been reported to the police

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’
Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Greece, in July 2018

Five ex-officials convicted over deadly Greece fire but freed after paying fines

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford

Two men charged with murder after man's torso found in nature reserve in Salford

Humza Yousaf has stepped down as SNP leader

SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader after Scottish power-sharing deal crumbles
Thailand Politics

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit