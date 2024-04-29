Breaking News

Sophie becomes first royal to visit Ukraine since war broke out as she meets Zelenskyy and pays tribute to massacre victims

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited a memorial for victims of the Bucha massacre. Picture: The Royal Family

By Flaminia Luck

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, delivered a message to the Ukrainian President and his wife on behalf of King Charles III on Monday morning during an unannounced visit to the country.

The Duchess visited Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war and to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

The Duchess visited the site of a mass grave in Bucha where victims of the Russian occupation were buried.

She also laid flowers at a memorial that contains the names of the victims.

She is the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the conflict started in February 2022.

The King - who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer - announced a return to public duties on Friday, which will take place tomorrow.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visited a cathedral. Picture: The Royal Family

The senior royal also visited a cathedral with the first lady in the capital Kiev.

The trip was at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The Duchess has previously visited a number of countries - such as Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Colombia - to highlight the issue and hear first-hand testimonies from survivors.

She announced her commitment to champion the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative and the UN’s Women, Peace and Security Agenda on International Women’s Day in 2019.

Sophie visited a memorial in Bucha. Picture: The Royal Family

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s doctors are “pleased” with the progress he is making in his fight with cancer and he will resume “a number” of public duties.

The Palace said his “treatment programme will continue" as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

They added future engagements will remain “subject to doctors’ advice,”.

