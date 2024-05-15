'My leg, my leg': Harrowing screams of woman shot in 'gangland drive-by' in north London

15 May 2024, 15:31

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children
An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children. Picture: Supplied

By LBC

An innocent woman who was shot while walking down the street in London could be heard screaming 'my leg, my leg' after she was caught in the crossfire of a gangland shooting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, in her 30s, was seen on CCTV slumped onto the pavement after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet during the drive-by shooting yesterday evening in Stamford Hill, north London.

The shooting took place at around 7.30pm as families with young children walked along Reizel Close.

Video shows occupants of two cars shooting at each other while driving in heavy traffic. The cars' occupants are believed to be members of rival gangs.

Horror moment shows moment woman is gunned down in Stamford Hill

Members of the public are seen trying to administer first aid after the woman was hit. One of the two cars involved appears not to be carrying a number plate.

Armed police were dispatched to the north London neighbourhood after the woman was shot.

The victim, in her 30s, was shot in the leg in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Giving an update on Wednesday afternoon, the Met Police said there was no indication that the shooting was 'hate related' and it is 'not directly connected with our Jewish communities or international events'.

An eyewitness said they thought that the woman had been an innocent bystander who just happened to be caught in the middle of an armed feud between two groups.

The witness told MailOnline that people in two cars had been aiming guns at each other.

Read more: Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy

Read more: Man, 54, arrested after police officer shot in leg with crossbow while responding to stabbing

Reizel Close
Reizel Close. Picture: Google Maps

After the shooting one of the cars is said to have sped off towards Clapton Common, a park about a mile away, where another two gunshots was also heard.

The Met police earlier said: "Police were called at about 19:40hrs on Tuesday, 14 May to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close, Stamford Hill.

"Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended.

"A woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was taken to an east London hospital – we await to hear updates on her condition.

Police need to carry guns in the UK, says ex-counter terrorism chief

"Offices are working to establish the circumstance of this incident.

"No arrests have been made at this time. A crime scene is in place."

Local police said on Wednesday morning that road closures were in place on the A10 by Morrisons junction with Windus Rd up to junction with Lynmouth Rd N16.

"This will cause disruption to a number of bus routes and the immediate residential area," they added.

Ben Kentish speaks to knife crime campaigner

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Tuesday night: "We were called at 7:41pm today (May 14) to reports of a shooting at Stamford Hill.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump agree on campaign debates but details to be ironed out

Robert Fico

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Emergency water supplies distributed to Devon residents as ‘hundreds’ ill with parasite and people urged to boil water

Daniel Graham (centre-left) and Adam Carruthers (centre-right) leaving Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court.

Sycamore Gap tree case sent to crown court as damages valued at more than £620,000

The Marquess of Aliesbury (right) has died at the age of 98

Aristocrat dies in freak accident after falling out of bedroom window while letting his cat out

Rebecca Joynes

Teacher accused of having sex with teenage pupils ‘gaslighting jury into thinking she is the victim’, court hears

TikTok strategy

Billionaire Frank McCourt says he is putting together a consortium to buy TikTok

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison

Court delays imposed after emergency measure triggered to cope with overcrowding in England's prison

Darren Carvill has been jailed for three years.

Fraudster who stole £170,000 from firm for cocaine-fuelled weekend is jailed again for stealing £90,000 from bosses

Slovakia Media

Slovakia’s prime minister injured in shooting

A patrol of gendarmes in France

Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Indonesia Flash Floods

Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 59 people

Christian Brueckner (L), Hazel (R)

Irish tour rep was ‘raped at knifepoint’ by Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner, court hears

Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM fights for life after being shot in the stomach in suspected assassination bid

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Presidential Debates

‘Make my day, pal’: Biden challenges Trump to presidential debates

'Sycamore Gap' Tree At Hadrian's Wall Felled Overnight

Damages to Sycamore Gap tree valued at more than £620,000 as two men due to appear in court
China Russia Putin

Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine

Fabrice Moello (L) and Arnaud Garcia (R) were killed in yesterday's prison van ambush

Pictured: Police officers killed in ambush on prison van as manhunt for gang boss ‘The Fly’ intensifies
An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

Moment innocent woman is gunned down in 'gangland drive-by' in north London street

A building damaged in the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops pull out of some areas and Zelensky postpones foreign trips

Russia Ukraine War Missiles

Russia says it downed 10 US-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Kyiv

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Parasite found in water supply in Devon towns, as 'hundreds fall ill' with bug, and residents told to boil water
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday

Row over 'get out of jail free cards': Starmer mocks Sunak for banning rainbow lanyards in prison reform clash at PMQs
John Swinney said Rishi Sunak made "foolish" remarks about Scottish Nationalists

'Foolish and disrespectful' Sunak should apologise for Scottish Nationalism remarks, John Swinney tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit