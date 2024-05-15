'My leg, my leg': Harrowing screams of woman shot in 'gangland drive-by' in north London

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children. Picture: Supplied

By LBC

An innocent woman who was shot while walking down the street in London could be heard screaming 'my leg, my leg' after she was caught in the crossfire of a gangland shooting.

The victim, in her 30s, was seen on CCTV slumped onto the pavement after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet during the drive-by shooting yesterday evening in Stamford Hill, north London.

The shooting took place at around 7.30pm as families with young children walked along Reizel Close.

Video shows occupants of two cars shooting at each other while driving in heavy traffic. The cars' occupants are believed to be members of rival gangs.

Members of the public are seen trying to administer first aid after the woman was hit. One of the two cars involved appears not to be carrying a number plate.

Armed police were dispatched to the north London neighbourhood after the woman was shot.

The victim, in her 30s, was shot in the leg in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Giving an update on Wednesday afternoon, the Met Police said there was no indication that the shooting was 'hate related' and it is 'not directly connected with our Jewish communities or international events'.

An eyewitness said they thought that the woman had been an innocent bystander who just happened to be caught in the middle of an armed feud between two groups.

The witness told MailOnline that people in two cars had been aiming guns at each other.

Reizel Close. Picture: Google Maps

After the shooting one of the cars is said to have sped off towards Clapton Common, a park about a mile away, where another two gunshots was also heard.

The Met police earlier said: "Police were called at about 19:40hrs on Tuesday, 14 May to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close, Stamford Hill.

"Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended.

"A woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was taken to an east London hospital – we await to hear updates on her condition.

"Offices are working to establish the circumstance of this incident.

"No arrests have been made at this time. A crime scene is in place."

Local police said on Wednesday morning that road closures were in place on the A10 by Morrisons junction with Windus Rd up to junction with Lynmouth Rd N16.

"This will cause disruption to a number of bus routes and the immediate residential area," they added.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Tuesday night: "We were called at 7:41pm today (May 14) to reports of a shooting at Stamford Hill.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority."