Aristocrat dies in freak accident after falling out of bedroom window while letting his cat out

The Marquess of Aliesbury (right) has died at the age of 98. Picture: Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

An aristocrat has died after falling out of his bedroom window while letting his cat out.

Michael Sydney Cedric Brudenell-Bruce, Marquess of Ailesbury, 98, died instantly on Sunday when he fell and hit a concrete patio.

Describing what happened at their home in Shepherd's Bush, his wife Teresa Marshall de Paoli, 88, said: "It was an absolutely freak accident. I think the cat called Honeybun got her head stuck and he pushed it (the window) up and lost his balance and he fell onto to the patio.

"He hit the concrete with the back of his head – I was told that would have killed him… A police officer said the death was instant."

She said she called police and emergency services, and was later permitted to say goodbye and spray his favourite aftershave on him.

Michael Brudenell-Bruce is pictured in an undated photograph. Picture: shutterstock

In 2011, Prince Harry dated Florence Brudenell-Bruce, a model who is the daughter of Andrew Brudenell-Bruce, and a descendent of the third Marquess Of Ailesbury.

They dated for two months and reportedly remained friends. Ms Brudenell-Bruce went on to marry multi-millionaire Henry St George in 2013, with Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Met Police confirmed they attended the address at just after 8pm on Sunday and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"The death is as unexpected but not being treated suspicious," a spokesperson said.