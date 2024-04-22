Britain gives £500m bumper aid package of drones, ammo and missiles to Ukraine ahead of ‘difficult summer’

22 April 2024, 23:41

Britain is to announce a fresh £500million funding package for Ukraine on Tuesday.
Britain is to announce a fresh £500million funding package for Ukraine on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Britain will give Ukraine a fresh £500million funding package, Rishi Sunak is to announce on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is jetting off to Poland on Tuesday where he will announce a new chunk of cash and kit to be sent to the war-torn nation – and warn that Putin won’t stop there.

It comes just days after the US finally approved a bumper package of aid for Ukraine to help them fight back against Putin’s evil forces.

The Prime Minister will hail the boost on Tuesday as the largest ever package of physical aid – which will include a whopping four million rounds of ammo.

Mr Sunak will meet with Poland’s prime minister Donald Turk and the NATO general secretary in Warsaw as he seeks to boost security and defence ties on the continent. He will then jet off to Berlin to meet with the German chancellor Olaf Scholtz.

It comes amid warnings from top armed forces brass that Britain is failing to spend enough money on defence as the threats to Britain grow around the world.

The extra cash will be new money, not part of the current Ministry of Defence Budget, government sources insisted.

Read more: 'No ifs, not buts, these flights are going': Defiant Rishi Sunak says first Rwanda migrant flights will leave by July 15

Read more: Ukraine 'is fighting proxy war on behalf of Nato', says ex-military chief as he criticises 'incoherent' defence spending

Sam Kiley on Ukraine aid package

Last week former defence secretary Ben Wallace insisted that reports of one-off uplift of £500m on Britain’s defences wouldn’t touch the sides, describing it as a “gimmick”.

He has called on ministers to promise to reach spending 2.5per cent of GDP on defence as soon as possible.

The Primer Minister will also announce the largest ever single package of equipment sent to Ukraine from the UK to date to help them fight back.

Rishi Sunak will announce the aid package on his Tuesday trip to Poland.
Rishi Sunak will announce the aid package on his Tuesday trip to Poland. Picture: Alamy

A No10 spokesperson said it would be a “difficult summer” for Ukraine.

They added: “The UK continues to play a central role in European defence and security in the face of growing threats and an expansionist Russia.

“Defending Ukraine’s survival as a sovereign democratic nation is vital for Ukraine’s security, and for the whole of Europe.

“If Putin is allowed to succeed in his war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border.”

The aid package will include 60 boats, maritime guns, more than 1,600 defence missiles, more storm shadow long range missiles, and more than 400 desperately needed vehicles.

The UK was one of the first to send Ukraine top of the range NLAW missiles and modern tanks.

The Prime Minister will also offer an RAF squadron to carry out a NATO air policing mission over Poland next year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebel Wilson claims a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy in her upcoming memoir.

Rebel Wilson claims member of the Royal family 'invited her to drug-fuelled orgy' in upcoming bombshell memoir

Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial

Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial

Tom Holland has given an update on Spider-Man 4

'We have a legacy to protect': Tom Holland breaks silence over Spider-Man 4 progress

Volodymyr Zelensky

Biden will send Ukraine weapons once Senate approves aid package, says Zelensky

Exclusive
The events manager at The Black Dog remained tight-lipped on the specifics but admitted they have a 'blonde regular'.

The Black Dog pub referenced in Taylor Swift song ‘does have a certain blonde regular’, admits events manager

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Brian Field

Schoolboy murderer Brian Field dies behind bars 50 years after he abducted and killed child

Aharon Haliva

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack

Trump Hush Money

Trump’s £140m bond settled with cash promise

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Primary school teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Exclusive
Calls for Sir Mark Rowley to resign are 'nonsense', LBC has been told.

Calls for Met Chief Mark Rowley to resign are ‘nonsense and dangerous’, antisemitism tsar tells LBC after protest row

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

China Floods

Heavy rainstorms kill four people in southern China

Pakistan Iran

Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

Donald Trump has called for people to protest outside court

Donald Trump calls for 'America-loving' protesters to gather outside court as hush money trial begins

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Kay was due to open the Co-op Live Arena this Tuesday and Wednesday

Peter Kay forced to postpone Co-op Live shows with just 24 hours to go as Manchester arena 'not ready'
Pools in Estepona will be allowed to stay open in summer

Spanish holiday resort popular with Brits announces pools WILL be open for tourists this summer
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand
Milan is banning takeaway food and drink after midnight

Milan to ban pizza and ice cream after midnight in crackdown on late-night reveller chaos

Train strikes will take place from 7 May until 9 May

Train drivers from 16 rail companies to strike in May Bank Holiday week

Anthony Albanese

Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in church

Trump Hush Money

Trump set to return to court for opening statements in historic hush money trial

Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC

Huw Edwards resigns from the BBC 'on medical advice'

Former model Irena Stoynova almost died after trying to treat her cancer with a diet of juice, boiled herbs and special teas

Cancer patient who tried to cure disease with juice diet and holistic therapies almost died after refusing chemotherapy
Terry Anderson and his daughter Sulome

Terry Anderson, reporter held captive in Lebanon for years, dies aged 76

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit