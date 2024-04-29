Reader's Digest to end after 86 years as editor pens emotional tribute to 'iconic publication'

Reader's Digest magazines from the 1980s. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Much-loved magazine Reader's Digest UK is to cease trading after 86 years in print, the Editor-in-Chief announced today.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media on Monday, Eva Mackevic said the company "just couldn't withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape".

Ms Mackevic, who has been in charge of the publication for eight years, said she was "very sad" to share the news.

Ms Mackevic said: "It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six.

"Unfortunately, the company just couldn't withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible colleagues, writers, PRs, and brands I've had the pleasure of collaborating with over the years.

"Your passion and expertise have made this journey unforgettable, and l've been fortunate enough to make some amazing friends along the way."

Founded in the the US in 1922, Reader's Digest - whose motto was 'Articles of enduring interest' - was first published in the UK back in 1938.

As recently as 2000 Reader’s Digest UK was selling more than one million copies a month.

