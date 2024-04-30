Three police officers killed and five wounded in shooting at US home that triggered three-hour standoff

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings leaves the scene where multiple law enforcement officers were fatally shot. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Three officers ohave been shot dead and five more injured in a shootout that is said to have lasted three hours on Monday in North Carolina.

The injured officers were part of a US Marshals Service-led task force.

They were attempting to serve a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm when gunfire erupted in east Charlotte.

The officers returned fire at an assailant in the front yard, then more shots were fired at them from inside the home.

Authorities said two shooters were involved in the attack on Galway Drive - a quiet suburban street.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer carries a gun as he walks in the neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Picture: Alamy

Five Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers who responded to the scene were also shot at while trying to rescue wounded officers, leaving one in a critical condition.

A woman and a 17-year-old male were found in the home, bringing the three-hour standoff to an end that had seen armoured vehicles crashing into the building of the suburban home, tearing off doorways and windows.

Authorities are now questioning the woman and teen, Mr Jennings said.

"Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings said.

"Today we lost some heroes who were out simply trying to keep our community safe,

"A lot of the questions that need to be answered, we don't even know what those questions are now.

"We have to get a full understanding of why this occurred and also uphold the integrity of the investigation."

Today, we tragically lost 3 U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members in the line of duty. Five additional officers were struck by gunfire. This includes four CMPD officers and an additional officer from an assisting agency. One of our CMPD officers is still in critical… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

In a post to X, the police force said: "The heroics actions of these officers are a testament to the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily.

"Today, some of our fellow colleagues made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our community.

"We are grateful for the bravery shown by all officers and outpouring responses from our neighboring agencies."

The US Marshal Service confirmed one of its agents was killed and did not release a name.

Two officers from the state Department of Adult Correction also were killed, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said.

Neighbours said gunfire continued for several minutes after the shooting erupted, with local resident Kiashia William saying she was driving home when she heard several shots separated by a few seconds.

"Ambulances, police and everything everywhere just started rushing down," Ms Williams said.

The last US marshal to be shot and killed in the line of duty was in November 2018. Chase White was shot in Tucson, Arizona, by a man wanted for stalking local law enforcement officers, the agency said.