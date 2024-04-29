Men who secretly filmed 6000 members of the public, including children, at swimming pools jailed

29 April 2024, 23:08 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 23:15

Adam Dennis (left) and Robert Morgan (right) were sentenced on 24 April
Adam Dennis (left) and Robert Morgan (right) were sentenced on 24 April. Picture: British Transport Police

By Flaminia Luck

Two men, who secretly filmed members of the public - including children - at swimming pools in London and the south west of England have been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Dennis and Robert Morgan were sentenced last week following an extensive investigation - which flagged at least 6000 victims - by the British Transport Police into significant public voyeurism.

The two men, aged 38 and 32, came to detectives’ attention as a result of a separate investigation into an assault, which happened on a train in March 2017, where a mobile device was seized.

They were both subsequently arrested for voyeurism offences later that year in November 2017.

Items seized from their addresses showed covert filming of victims using the bathroom and images of victims in changing room cubicles.

Police said none of those who were spoken to were aware of being filmed or had given anyone permission to film them whilst they were getting changed
Police said none of those who were spoken to were aware of being filmed or had given anyone permission to film them whilst they were getting changed. Picture: Getty

Officers have been able to trace a number of victims, some who were children at the time of the footage being captured, to inform them of the investigation.

None of those who were spoken to were aware of being filmed or had given anyone permission to film them whilst they were getting changed.

The investigation flagged at least 6000 potential victims and detectives have identified a number of these, however a large number of the photos are unidentifiable.

Read more: Reader's Digest to end after 86 years as editor pens emotional tribute to 'iconic publication'

The pair were sentenced to a combined 42 months
The pair were sentenced to a combined 42 months. Picture: Alamy

The pair were sentenced to a combined 42 months at Inner London Crown Court on 24 April.

Dennis, of Ernest Fitches Way, Littlehampton, had previously pled guilty to conspiracy to one count of voyeurism, one count of conspiracy to make indecent photographs of a child, one count of conspiracy to distribute indecent photographs of a child and one count of possessing indecent photographs of a child.

He was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, to serve half and spend the remainder on licence.

Morgan, of Bradmore Park, London, had previously pled guilty to one count of voyeurism, one count of conspiracy to make indecent photographs of a child, one count of conspiracy to distribute an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one count of possession of a controlled drug.

He received a 20 month sentence, suspended for 2 years, as well as 120 hours unpaid work and attendance to a rehab programme.Both men are also subject to a 9 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order with the following prohibitions:

  • To not share any images showing the genitals of any woman or female child via the internet or file sharing application, including (but not limited to) email and / or social media apps
  • To not enter any female only or mixed sex changing room area of any swimming pool or leisure centre.
  • To not contact each other, including via the internet or telephone.
  • To not communicate in any way with any other person that he knows or has reasonable suspicion that that person has received a conviction, caution, reprimand or warning in respect of sexual offences against children under 18 years of age.

'Insidious actions'

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Claire Jackson-Harwood, said: “This has been a long running investigation with officers working tirelessly to ensure the victims get the justice they deserve.

"Dennis and Morgan’s insidious actions will have a life-long impact on the victims who were preyed upon while they innocently enjoyed a hobby.

“They have given no thought to the victims and simply acted for their own gratification. Not satisfied with just recording the images, they have worked together to go on and create profile documents and researched their victims on social media.

"These actions make this offending even more shocking. I hope this outcome gives the victims the closure they deserve.”

Read more: Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A tent encampment has been set up inside the campus of Columbia University

Student protesters arrested in Texas as others in US defy demand to leave camp

Reader's Digest magazines from the 1980s.

Reader's Digest to end after 86 years as editor pens emotional tribute to 'iconic publication'

Cheng 'Charlie' Saephan won the jackpot

Winner of huge Powerball jackpot in US is immigrant from Laos who has cancer

Gerard Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu to face trial over alleged sexual assaults on film set

Kenya Dam Bursts

At least 45 people die in Kenya as floodwaters sweep away houses and cars

Antony Blinken

Blinken urges Hamas to accept new ‘extraordinarily generous’ ceasefire proposal

Gerard Depardieu 60th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Mammuth' photocall - Grand Hyatt hotel. Berlin, Germany

French film icon Gerard Depardieu to be tried over alleged sexual assaults

The Duchess of Edinburgh met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Sophie becomes first royal to visit Ukraine since war started as she meets Zelenskyy and remembers massacre victims

Stephen Flynn rules himself out of SNP leadership contest following Humza Yousaf's resignation

'I know the limits of my own abilities': Stephen Flynn rules himself out of SNP leadership contest

The spy unit behind the attack against Sergei Skripal has been linked to two deadly ammunition depot blasts in the Czech Republic

Russian spy unit behind 2018 Salisbury poisonings also destroyed Czech ammunition depot killing two in 2014 blasts, investigation finds
David Cameron has called for Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza

Foreign Secretary David Cameron urges Hamas to accept ‘generous’ ceasefire deal with Israel

Latest sign of scale of UK shoplifting laid bare as Tesco puts protein bars inside security cases

Latest sign of scale of UK shoplifting laid bare as Tesco puts protein bars inside security cases

Elon Musk

US Supreme Court rejects Musk appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump

Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for ex-president

Damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin clean-up after four killed in storms

A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as politicians row over migrants

Sprawling 'tent city' appears on Dublin streets as UK and Irish ministers row over return of migrants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Local elections will take place Thursday 2 May.

Local elections 2024 explained: When are they, what are the key issues and when the results will be announced
Russia Ukraine War NATO

Nato chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Father pays tribute to ‘daddy’s girl’ after daughter, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention
Gerard Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid bombardment death threats from internet sleuths

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid 'death threats' from internet sleuths
Rishi Sunak has said Britain will not accept the return of asylum seekers from the Republic of Ireland

‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK
Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

Thomas O’Halloran (L) was killed in August 2022

Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison
Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit