Men who secretly filmed 6000 members of the public, including children, at swimming pools jailed

Adam Dennis (left) and Robert Morgan (right) were sentenced on 24 April. Picture: British Transport Police

By Flaminia Luck

Two men, who secretly filmed members of the public - including children - at swimming pools in London and the south west of England have been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Dennis and Robert Morgan were sentenced last week following an extensive investigation - which flagged at least 6000 victims - by the British Transport Police into significant public voyeurism.

The two men, aged 38 and 32, came to detectives’ attention as a result of a separate investigation into an assault, which happened on a train in March 2017, where a mobile device was seized.

They were both subsequently arrested for voyeurism offences later that year in November 2017.

Items seized from their addresses showed covert filming of victims using the bathroom and images of victims in changing room cubicles.

Police said none of those who were spoken to were aware of being filmed or had given anyone permission to film them whilst they were getting changed. Picture: Getty

Officers have been able to trace a number of victims, some who were children at the time of the footage being captured, to inform them of the investigation.

None of those who were spoken to were aware of being filmed or had given anyone permission to film them whilst they were getting changed.

The investigation flagged at least 6000 potential victims and detectives have identified a number of these, however a large number of the photos are unidentifiable.

Read more: Reader's Digest to end after 86 years as editor pens emotional tribute to 'iconic publication'

The pair were sentenced to a combined 42 months. Picture: Alamy

The pair were sentenced to a combined 42 months at Inner London Crown Court on 24 April.

Dennis, of Ernest Fitches Way, Littlehampton, had previously pled guilty to conspiracy to one count of voyeurism, one count of conspiracy to make indecent photographs of a child, one count of conspiracy to distribute indecent photographs of a child and one count of possessing indecent photographs of a child.

He was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, to serve half and spend the remainder on licence.

Morgan, of Bradmore Park, London, had previously pled guilty to one count of voyeurism, one count of conspiracy to make indecent photographs of a child, one count of conspiracy to distribute an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one count of possession of a controlled drug.

He received a 20 month sentence, suspended for 2 years, as well as 120 hours unpaid work and attendance to a rehab programme.Both men are also subject to a 9 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order with the following prohibitions:

To not share any images showing the genitals of any woman or female child via the internet or file sharing application, including (but not limited to) email and / or social media apps



To not enter any female only or mixed sex changing room area of any swimming pool or leisure centre.



To not contact each other, including via the internet or telephone.



To not communicate in any way with any other person that he knows or has reasonable suspicion that that person has received a conviction, caution, reprimand or warning in respect of sexual offences against children under 18 years of age.

'Insidious actions'

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Claire Jackson-Harwood, said: “This has been a long running investigation with officers working tirelessly to ensure the victims get the justice they deserve.

"Dennis and Morgan’s insidious actions will have a life-long impact on the victims who were preyed upon while they innocently enjoyed a hobby.

“They have given no thought to the victims and simply acted for their own gratification. Not satisfied with just recording the images, they have worked together to go on and create profile documents and researched their victims on social media.

"These actions make this offending even more shocking. I hope this outcome gives the victims the closure they deserve.”

Read more: Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison