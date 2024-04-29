Latest sign of scale of UK shoplifting laid bare as Tesco puts protein bars inside security cases

Latest sign of scale of UK shoplifting laid bare as Tesco puts protein bars inside security cases. Picture: Alamy / X / Facebook

By Danielle De Wolfe

A major high street supermarket has resorted to locking its protein bars in security boxes as part of the latest wave of anti-shoplifting measures amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The images surfacing online show the popular Grenade protein bars locked in tamper-proof boxes in a bid to halt shoplifters.

The photos, taken at a Tesco Express store in London, show a range of different flavoured bars secured in individual containers bearing security warnings.

It's the latest escalation of shop security by a major supermarket, after a Tesco store in Preston was forced to implement additional security following a series of fights in the 'reduced to clear' section.

The measures follow the news that high street retailers have lost around £1.3 billion this year as a result of thefts, new data shared with LBC has revealed.

Shoplifting is apparently now so bad that my local Tesco is putting individual protein bars in security boxes pic.twitter.com/ReLcd5MlzS — Rob Hastings (@robhastings) April 29, 2024

The 60g bars form part of Tesco Clubcard's £5 meal deal and can usually be purchased for £2.75.

But now it appears the cost of living crisis has put protein bars on shoplifters' radars.

It follows the news last week that salmon fillets have become the latest food stuff to be secured in clear plastic boxes by the supermarket in an attempt to ward off potential thieves.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, customer Rob Hastings wrote: "Shoplifting is apparently now so bad that my local Tesco is putting individual protein bars in security boxes."

Read more: Tesco locks £4.85 salmon fillets in plastic security boxes to prevent shoplifting as cases surges across the country

Read more: Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

It follows exclusive figures obtained by LBC which sugges that shops across the UK are losing a shocking £3.5m worth of stock each day to theft, representing a 25% rise on figures from 2022.

The numbers, released by the Centre for Retail Research, highlight a "big jump" in the number of people stealing from their stores, driven by the cost of living crisis and organised gangs.