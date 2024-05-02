Cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, leaving teammates 'heartbroken', as Michael Vaughan leads tributes

Professional cricketer Josh Baker has died aged 20, leaving his team-mates "heartbroken".

Spin bowler Baker signed for Worcestershire in 2021, and was "a popular figure" at the club.

Baker, who played for the second XI on Wednesday, had a "vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm" for the game, Worcestershire said.

It is unclear what caused his death.

Michael Vaughan, the legendary former England cricket captain, was among those also paying tribute to Baker.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club said in a statement that they were "heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad.

"More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.

"His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team."

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire’s CEO, added: "The news of Josh’s passing has left us all devastated.

"Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.

The ECB said in a statement: "The ECB is desperately sad to learn of the passing of Josh Baker. This is devastating news.

"We extend our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to everyone who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC."

Vaughan said of Baker's death: "This is so sad. Thoughts with all his family & close friends."

England's Barmy Army said: "RIP Josh Baker. Our thought are with his friends, family and everyone at Worcestershire at a truly awful time."