Police probe right-wing politician Laurence Fox after he shared then deleted upskirt photo of presenter

Police are investigating right-wing politician and former actor Laurence Fox after he shared an upskirt photograph of a female TV presented. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Police are investigating right-wing politician and former actor Laurence Fox after he shared an upskirt photograph of a female TV presented.

The Reclaim Party leader posted a paparazzi shot of Narinder Kaur on Tuesday - deleting it on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to the Independent that they were investigating the post after people reported Fox's tweet to them.

Read More: Laurence Fox ordered to pay £180,000 damages to two people he labelled 'paedophiles' on social media

After being heavily criticised online, Fox hit out saying that he had shared the unsolicited picture because Kaur to illustrate supposed hypocrisy.

Kaur had previously mocked right-wing commentator Leilani Dowding "for her page three days".

Fox said: “She can go cry victim all she wants. It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite."

The photo had reportedly been removed by picture agencies after the ban on taking pictures of people under their clothing, known as "upskirting", became law.

Kaur wrote on Thursday morning: “This is now a police matter.

The Reclaim Party leader posted a paparazzi shot of Narinder Kaur on Tuesday - deleting it on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

"I know people are saying not to feel embarrassed and mortified but I am. I’m so incredibly upset that people are looking at my privates and laughing. It’s unimaginably mortifying.”

The actor-turned-politician ordered to pay £180,000 in damages last week - after he was sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal over a row on Twitter.

Fox called Mr Blake and the former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, whose real name is Colin Seymour, "paedophiles" in a clash over a decision by Sainsbury's to mark Black History Month in October 2020.

He counter-sued the pair over tweets accusing him of racism.