Local elections 2024: follow live for final hours of voting before polls close

London, UK. 02nd May, 2024. The polling station at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster this afternoon.

By Kit Heren

Voters are heading to the polls for the final hours of voting at the local elections across the UK on Thursday, with counting set to begin soon.

Over 2,600 council seats across 107 local authorities in England are up for grabs, along with ten high-profile mayoral races in major cities and regional authorities. Londoners will also elect 25 Assembly members.

Separately, 37 police and crime commissioner roles will be decided upon across England and Wales through today's balloting.

But the Blackpool South constituency has garnered particular attention, as a new MP will be chosen, following the resignation of former Conservative Scott Benton, in a by-election.

