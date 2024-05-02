Body of woman, 32, found on beach in Wales as devastated family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, loving person’

The body of Sian Batchelor was found on a beach near Pembroke Dock. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A 32-year-old woman’s body has been found on a beach in Wales as her family have paid tribute to a 'beautiful, funny, loving person'.

The body of Sian Batchelor, 32, was found on a beach near Pennar, Pembroke Dock on Tuesday evening.

Her family paid tribute following the news on tribute, as they said they were “devastated” by their loss.

In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, they said: “We are devastated by our loss. Sian was a beautiful, funny, loving person.

“We will treasure the good times we had with her.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said they are investigating the incident.

Officers have asked anyone with information which could help their investigation to get in touch.

They are keen to hear from anyone with information, sightings or contact from Sian between Thursday 25 to Tuesday 30 of April.