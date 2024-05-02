Madeleine McCann detective reveals bombshell tip-off that led police to identify prime suspect Christian Brueckner

2 May 2024, 16:44

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann
Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have revealed a bombshell clue that led them to identify Christian Brueckner as their prime suspect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

German man Brueckner is on trial for unrelated sex crimes in the city of Braunschweig. The crimes are said to have been committed in the same area of Portugal where Madeleine went missing in May 2007.

Metropolitan police officer Detective Constable Mark Draycott has appeared at the trial to tell of how he spoke to Helge Busching, who is a key witness in the disappearance of Madeleine.

Convicted people smuggler Busching told Draycott of his fears that Brueckner was involved in Madeleine's case in 2017 - three years before the German was named as prime suspect in 2020.

He told the court: "One of my jobs was to check the answerphone on a daily basis, and on May 18 I checked the answer phone and there was a message.

Read more: Madeleine McCann investigation to receive up to £192,000 extra funding, Home Office confirms

Read more: 'I have said Auf Wiedersehen': Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner disowned by his mother over crimes

Handout Photo of Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007.
Handout Photo of Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007. Picture: Alamy

"It was from a male by the sound of his voice, he spoke good English, and he asked to speak to Dave Edgar, he said he had information, and he left a Greek mobile number.

"I then rang this Greek mobile number, and spoke to a male I now know to be Helge Lars Busching, within that conversation he referred to himself as Lars, and he gave information in relation to the McCann investigation.

"As a result of that information we conducted other inquiries and searches and this became a line of enquiry".

DC Draycott said that eventually Mr Busching gave a statement to the police in 2018.

He asked by the judge if the Met had ever made promises to Busching in return for his help - which he denied.

Christian Brueckner sits in the courtroom during his trial at Braunschweig Regional Court
Christian Brueckner sits in the courtroom during his trial at Braunschweig Regional Court. Picture: Alamy

DC Draycott said Busching told him that he had seen Brueckner at a festival in 2008, the year after the 3-year-old Madeleine disappeared.

Busching told police that Brueckner said him: "It was strange she didn't scream when she was taken." This has since become a key piece of evidence against him.

British police then contacted their German counterparts, and Brueckner was arrested.

Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine's parents display a poster of their missing daughter in 2007
Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine's parents display a poster of their missing daughter in 2007. Picture: Getty

Brueckner is on trial accused of three rapes and two sexual assaults between 2000 and 2017.

He is already serving a seven-year jail term for rape. He has never been charged with Madeleine’s disappearance and has denied any involvement.

The news comes after additional £192,000 was granted for the Scotland Yard investigation into her disappearance.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
US national security adviser General HR McMaster has said that the we are on the 'cusp of another World War' in a stark warning to Britain to boost defence spending to 4% of GDP.

'We are on the cusp of another World War': US security chief warns UK to boost defence spending and build Iron Dome

Josh Baker

Cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, leaving teammates 'heartbroken', as Michael Vaughan leads tributes

Exclusive
Rents have increased since the cap ended, tenants are telling LBC

'It felt like an April Fool's at first': Tenants face illegal rent hikes or eviction as landlords sell to cover costs

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle star Sandro Tonali escapes immediate ban and can return in August despite breaking FA gambling rules

Joe Biden

Dissent must never lead to disorder says Biden as he hits out at campus protests

45 protesters were arrested

Dozens of activists arrested after police assaulted during protest to block Peckham migrant bus, as coach leaves empty

The body of Sian Batchelor was found on a beach near Pembroke Dock.

Body of woman, 32, found on beach in Wales as devastated family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, loving person’

Marcus Arduini Monzo has been accused of murder

'Hero' dad fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend young family as children slept

Exclusive
Gaza protests ‘slowing down justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

Gaza protests ‘holding off justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire question remains: Will Israel end war without destruction of Hamas?

Donald Trump in court

Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes announces she will not run in SNP leadership race to replace Humza Yousaf

Police raid campus protest site

Police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA encampment

Disabled Ukrainians have been treated awfully by Russian invaders

Tortured, abducted, disappeared: the desperate plight of disabled Ukrainians at the hands of Russian invaders

Olivia Rodrigo's the GUTS World Tour is among the shows that have been forced to cancel.

Fury as Co-op Live arena 'nowhere near ready' as stars including Peter Kay and Olivia Rodrigo forced to cancel shows

Police have moved to arrest some of the protesters

Police move in to arrest Peckham protesters blocking bus removing migrants after 'tyres slashed'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japanese helicopter

Collision during night-time drill caused deadly Japanese helicopter crash

Fire in Odesa

Kyiv’s forces ‘face concerted Russian push in eastern Ukraine’

Police enter the encampment

Police begin removing barricades at pro-Palestinian protesters’ site at UCLA

West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, 26, leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, after he admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas

Police officer pleads guilty to two terror offences after 'sending WhatsApp messages supporting Hamas'
Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen have separated.

‘Never cried so much’: Repair Shop star Jay Blades’s wife announces shock split just over year after Barbados wedding
Protesters at UCLA have been detained by police, after a stand-off that lasted many hours

Bear spray fired at riot police as officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at US university
Bereaved families

South Korean parliament approves independent probe into Halloween crush

Daniel Anjorin was attacked in the sword rampage

Man, 36, appears in court after being charged with murder of boy, 14, in Hainault sword rampage
Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM unveils framework for global regulation of generative AI

Actor Martin Freeman has started eating meat again after 38 years as a vegetarian.

Martin Freeman quits 'processed' vegetarian diet after 38 years and turns back to pork pies and Scotch eggs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit