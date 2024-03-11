'I have said Auf Wiedersehen': Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner disowned by his mother over crimes

11 March 2024, 17:58 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 18:00

"As far as I’m concerned I have said goodbye. Auf Wiedersehen," Brigitte Brueckner declared.
"As far as I’m concerned I have said goodbye. Auf Wiedersehen," Brigitte Brueckner declared. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The chief suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation, Christian Brueckner, has been disowned by his mother who says she wants 'nothing to do with him anymore'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 47-year-old German offender is said to have "destroyed" the life of his adopted mother, Brigitte Brueckner, who has raised the offender since childhood.

Brueckner, a repeat sex offender and drug dealer, is currently on trial for unrelated charges of rape in Braunschweig, Germany.

Ms Brueckner said her son "destroyed" her life "all over again" after being named as the main suspect in the Madeline McCann investigation in 2022.

"I don't have anything to do with him anymore," she said.

Brueckner has always strenuously denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The toddler went missing while her parents were having dinner nearby in the resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

Brueckner appeared in court on Friday, 1 March, and was accused of three rapes and two sex assaults between 2000 and 2017.
Brueckner appeared in court on Friday, 1 March, and was accused of three rapes and two sex assaults between 2000 and 2017. Picture: Alamy

"As far as I’m concerned I have said goodbye. Auf Wiedersehen," she told The Sun.

Ms Brueckner adopted Christian as a baby, alongside his older brother, in the late 1970s.

Brueckner is currently incarcerated in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in her Praia da Luz home in 2005.

His mother has now revealed the emotional damage inflicted when Brueckner became the prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance, after the child vanished while on a family holiday days before her fourth birthday.

Read more: Met detectives hunting for Madeleine McCann 'to receive £100k boost' in potential sign of 'new leads'
Read more: Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner 'worked in hotels around resort where Brit child went missing'

Brueckner appeared in court on Friday, 1 March, accused of three rapes and two counts of sexual abuse between 2000 and 2017.

Manfred Seyferth, 68, who used to be friends with Brueckner, was called as a character witness at the trial.

Mr Seyferth claimed that Brueckner regularly robbed hotels - including where they worked as waiters, allegedly stealing money and possessions from guests' apartments.

Brueckner has never been charged with Madeleine's disappearance and has denied any involvement.
Brueckner has never been charged with Madeleine's disappearance and has denied any involvement. Picture: Alamy

He said one of Brueckner's jobs had been close to Praia da Luz, a stone's throw from the Ocean Club where the McCanns had been staying at the time of their daughter's disappearance.

"It’s terrifying to see what he has become when you see the pictures of him at court with those frightening eyes.

"He looks nothing like the boy we all used to know.

"He looks the same but it was impossible for me to recognise him," a source told The Sun.

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner worked in hotels around the resort where the Brit child went missing, a key witness has said in court.
Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner worked in hotels around the resort where the Brit child went missing, a key witness has said in court. Picture: Getty

Brueckner's trial had been due to start in February but was adjourned by judge Dr Christina Engelmann after arguing the lay judge was unsuitable.

The argument centred around social media posts the lay judge had made, which reportedly called for former Brazilian president Jair Bolsanaro to be assassinated.

This was the first time Brueckner was seen in public since being linked to Madeline’s case in 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan (L) speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

London has not become a 'no-go zone' for Jews, Sadiq Khan insists, after warning from UK counter-terror official

Exclusive
Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK from the Tories

'Our champion of the Red Wall': Reform UK leader praises Lee Anderson amid rumours more Tories are 'ready to defect'

Donald Trump

Trump wants hush money case delayed until Supreme Court rules on immunity claims

Making her way to the edge of the stage, the Like a Virgin singer appeared to realise that the fan she singled out was sitting in a wheelchair.

Madonna berates concert-goer for sitting down - only to realise they're in a wheelchair

Their brother, uncle and cousin also died

London-educated ex-banker among family of skiers who 'froze to death' after being caught in storm in Swiss Alps

Israel Palestinians Maritime Aid Explainer

Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan with hunger worsening and no end in sight

The people behind 20 Days In Mariupol

Ukraine’s first Oscar hailed by Zelensky as ‘important for our entire country’

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman on-the-run

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman still at large

A woman lights a candle at a memorial for the train bombing victims in Madrid

Anniversary of Madrid train bombings marked as Europe remembers terror victims

Marten and Gorden wanted to keep baby Victoria for her first three months in the UK.

Constance Marten tearfully tells court: 'I would prefer my daughter had her whole life ahead of her'

Man admits to raping grandmother after stripping her naked and beating her to death with nailed club

Labourer who stripped grandmother naked before brutally beating her to death with nailed club pleads guilty to rape

Eight closed lanes of the arterial M25 motorway

M25 to close for entire weekend for first time - everything you need to know

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo (L). The Prince of Wales and the Queen attended a Commonwealth Service today

Kate emerges for ‘private appointment’ as Prince William attends Commonwealth Service amid storm over edited photo

The Nato flag and Swedish flag

Sweden’s flag raised at Nato headquarters as it becomes 32nd alliance member

Beached Whale Florida

Beached sperm whale dies after becoming stranded on Florida’s Gulf Coast

The child was thought to be a few days old.

Mother charged with murdering newborn baby in Coventry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Khan, 28, who luckily had experience in neonatal resuscitation, responded to calls for a doctor by air stewards after the Jordanian woman went into labour.

British doctor performs 'miraculous' mid-air delivery after passenger goes into labour aboard Wizz Air flight
Valdo Caloclane (main), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top r) and Barnaby Webber (bottom l) and Ian Coates (bottom r)

Nottinghamshire Police put in special measures over handling of victims and investigations

On Sunday, Mr Rutherford announced that he was "devastated" to have to pull out of the finale.

Greg Rutherford gives health update after star was forced to quit live Dancing on Ice final
Here's how royal fans spotted the photo had been edited.

How royal fans spotted Kate’s photo had been edited as Princess of Wales issues apology over Mother's Day picture
Indonesia Floods

At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kensington Palace refuses to release Kate’s original Mother's Day photograph as Princess admits she edited the image
INDONESIA-AVIATION-BATIK

Pilots suspended after falling asleep for half an hour during flight

Switzerland Missing Skiers

Five cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activists including Greta Thunberg block entrance to Swedish parliament

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kate apologises for Mother’s Day photo row and admits editing family picture

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Royal photo manipulation row deepens as UK’s biggest news agency withdraws 'doctored' Princess of Wales image
The King will make his first video address to the public since his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles vows to ‘serve the Commonwealth to the best of my ability’ amid cancer battle

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Princess Kate's Mothers' Day family photo pulled by picture agencies over manipulation fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit