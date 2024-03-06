Met detectives hunting for Madeleine McCann 'to receive £100k boost' in potential sign of 'new leads'

Madeleine McCann (l) Portuguese detectives looking for Madeleine search reservoir (top r) Prime suspect Christian Brueckner (bottom r). Picture: PA/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Police searching for Madeleine McCann are set to receive a £100,000 grant as they continue their investigation into the missing toddler.

Madeleine, who was three at the time, went missing from her bed when she was on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007.

A request for a further £110,000 in funding was submitted in the last few days, as the Operation Grange budget for 2023-24 is due to run out at the end of the month.

The Scotland Yard unit tasked with searching for the missing tot is called ‘Operation Grange’ and has continued the search for Maddie years after her disappearance.

A source close to Madeleine's family said the grant was "very welcome news".

"The police obviously have leads if a request for funding has been made," the told MailOnline.

"Kate and Gerry have never given up hope and nor will they, finding Madeleine or what happened to her is paramount to them."

Madeleine McCann who went missing on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007. Picture: alamy

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Funding for Operation Grange is approved on an annual basis.

"Funding for 2023-2024 will run until 31st March and decisions on 2024-2025 will be made in the next financial year in line with usual practice."

The McCann family were staying at the resort in Praia da Luz, in Portugal’s Algarve region, when Madeleine went missing from their holiday apartment in May 2007.

Apartment 5a in Ocean Club, Praia da Luz where Madeleine was last seen. Picture: alamy

Recent efforts have concentrated on 47-year-old German Christian Brueckner.

Brueckner, who is currently on trial in Germany for sex crimes unconnected to Madeleine's disappearance, was named as the prime suspect in 2022.

He is currently serving a prison sentence in Germany following a conviction for raping a 72-year-old woman.

Brueckner, worked at the Ocean Club when Madeleine went missing. He denies any involvement in the case.