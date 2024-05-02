Exclusive

Gaza protests ‘holding off justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

2 May 2024, 15:35

Gaza protests ‘slowing down justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives
Gaza protests ‘slowing down justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Fraser Knight.

By Fraser Knight.

A victim of domestic abuse and stalking has told LBC she fears the redeployment of police to deal with protests is leaving her and her mum in more danger.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tara* from north London said on three occasions since October, she’s been told by the Metropolitan Police that dedicated officers, assigned to her case, have been unable to see her.

Just hours before we met to speak on a bench, looking onto a playpark and stores covered in graffiti, the head of the Met had admitted to LBC that a lack of resources meant there were gaps in what’s being achieved on the streets.

But that’s being made more difficult with the number of officers needed to deal with ongoing protests.

Scotland Yard says more than 45,000 officer shifts have been dedicated to respond to large demonstrations linked to the war between Israel and Hamas since October, with 6,400 rest days having been cancelled.

Read more: Outrage after Holocaust memorial in Hyde Park covered up during pro-Palestine march through London

Read more: Bear spray fired at riot police as officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at US university

Redeploying officers for protests 'putting abuse victims at greater risk'

Tara, who first reported the abuse from her now estranged step-father in 2020, told us: “The officer who was taking our witness statements, building the timeline and collating the evidence, we were told he’d been taken to the front line, to deal with the protests.

“It means there’s been delays to the witness statement being taken - and it’s emotionally tiring and very taxing to prepare for it.

“One of the problems with the same officer not being able to take the statement consistently is that it’s frustrating, it’s exhausting.

“You gear yourself up to talk about some quite horrific incidents of abuse and you’re told on the day that the officer is not there. You end up feeling quite distressed.”

Palestine protesters in London
Palestine protesters in London. Picture: Alamy

Emails shown to LBC which have been sent by Tara’s abuser in the past few weeks alone have contained extremely abusive language and threats of serious sexual violence.

And while she and her mum managed to get him out of their family home, she says he still shows up at their house threatening them on a regular basis.

“When you’re getting physical threats against you and your property, you don’t feel like you can leave your home,” she said, “but you also don’t feel safe in your own home.

“You’re getting banging on the door, threats of violence. It can happen at three in the morning or four in the afternoon, 10 o’clock at night - you never know when it’s going to happen again.”

A protester with Palestian flag and 'Ceasefire Now' placard stands shouting on Parliament Square.
A protester with Palestian flag and 'Ceasefire Now' placard stands shouting on Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Last weekend marked the 13th national march by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, but now police are having to accommodate a growing number of pro-Israel protesters who show up to the events, to counter the demonstration.

Scotland Yard has said several times that officers have had to be ‘abstracted’ from their regular roles to meet the demands of policing protests.

But sources insisted to LBC that the force is “well-resourced” and able to meet its commitments so that local policing continues.

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, the Met Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, spoke again about the resourcing constraints he faces.

He said: “I would like us to be a bigger organisation - New York spends 50% more per capita on policing than is done in London and that is indicated by the stretch we have on the streets.

He added: “We take stalking very seriously, it’s often a precursor to physical violence.

“Violence against women and girls is a growing issue, in terms of what’s reported to us - reports of sexual assault through to stalking have quadrupled in the past decade.

“We’re putting hundreds of more officers and staff into that area to do the best we can to respond to the crimes and prosecute as many as we can.”

Tara told us that even when response officers had come to speak to her and her mum about new threats and reports against their abuser, she felt their minds were elsewhere.

“They came round to our house and they were talking about themselves having to go and deal with the protests,” she said.

“They told us the delays that were happening in our case were to do with the protests and that other people reporting complex crimes are having disruptions to the investigation in their case too.

“As officers they actually seemed very upset by this themselves - I don’t think that they felt they could provide us with the service they would have liked to.”

Tara ended our interview by pleading with the protest organisers, asking them to consider the impact their ongoing demonstrations are having on the ability of police to respond to other crimes and keep people safe.

“Protest is a wonderful thing, but this is holding off justice, causing delays and putting victims in a situation where they can’t escape their circumstances as quickly as they might’ve been able to otherwise”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The body of Sian Batchelor was found on a beach near Pembroke Dock.

Body of woman, 32, found on beach in Wales as devastated family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, loving person’

Marcus Arduini Monzo has been accused of murder

Hainault 'sword killer' fought off by 'hero' father defending young family as children slept

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire question remains: Will Israel end war without destruction of Hamas?

Donald Trump in court

Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes announces she will not run in SNP leadership race to replace Humza Yousaf

Police raid campus protest site

Police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA encampment

Disabled Ukrainians have been treated awfully by Russian invaders

Tortured, abducted, disappeared: the desperate plight of disabled Ukrainians at the hands of Russian invaders

Olivia Rodrigo's the GUTS World Tour is among the shows that have been forced to cancel.

Fury as Co-op Live arena 'nowhere near ready' as stars including Peter Kay and Olivia Rodrigo forced to cancel shows

Police have moved to arrest some of the protesters

Police move in to arrest Peckham protesters blocking bus removing migrants after 'tyres slashed'

Japanese helicopter

Collision during night-time drill caused deadly Japanese helicopter crash

Fire in Odesa

Kyiv’s forces ‘face concerted Russian push in eastern Ukraine’

Police enter the encampment

Police begin removing barricades at pro-Palestinian protesters’ site at UCLA

West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, 26, leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, after he admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas

Police officer pleads guilty to two terror offences after 'sending WhatsApp messages supporting Hamas'

Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen have separated.

‘Never cried so much’: Repair Shop star Jay Blades’s wife announces shock split just over year after Barbados wedding

Protesters at UCLA have been detained by police, after a stand-off that lasted many hours

Bear spray fired at riot police as officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at US university

Bereaved families

South Korean parliament approves independent probe into Halloween crush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daniel Anjorin was attacked in the sword rampage

Man, 36, appears in court after being charged with murder of boy, 14, in Hainault sword rampage
Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM unveils framework for global regulation of generative AI

Actor Martin Freeman has started eating meat again after 38 years as a vegetarian.

Martin Freeman quits 'processed' vegetarian diet after 38 years and turns back to pork pies and Scotch eggs
The statue

Court upholds Italy’s right to seize important bronze from Getty Museum

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

A former serviceman was patrolling the flagship London Greggs shop this morning

‘Ex-Gurkha’ deployed at London’s flagship Greggs as shoplifters brazenly target bakery chain
Demonstrators with Palestinian flag

Pro-Palestinian protesters defy police orders to remain on US campus

Georgian protesters

Georgian parliament cancels session after building damaged during protests

Protesters have surrounded a coach outside a hotel in London reportedly planning to relocate migrants to the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Masked protesters ‘slash tyres’ and form human chain around coach trying to take migrants to Bibby Stockholm barge
Road collapse

Death toll surges after road collapse in southern China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit