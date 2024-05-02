Newcastle star Sandro Tonali escapes immediate ban and can return in August despite breaking FA gambling rules

2 May 2024, 17:03 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 17:36

Sandro Tonali
Sandro Tonali. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a suspended ban and fined £20,000 for breaching the FA's betting rules.

The Italian, 23, admitted breaking the betting rules 50 times, by placing wagers on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023.

He had already been banned from playing for ten months in October 2023 for breaching the rules in his home country.

The fact that his FA ban is suspended for all of next season means that he will not miss any football unless he breaches the rules again.

It means Tonali should be able to play for Newcastle again from August.

He signed for Newcastle that summer for £55 million, and was expected to be one of the club's most important players. But he only played 12 times for them before his ban.

Tonali has also played 15 times for the Italian national team.

Read more: Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose 13 times as Brentford striker diagnosed with gambling addiction

Read more: Premier League star Ivan Toney handed eight-month FA ban after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules

Newcastle said after the FA decision: "The level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented.

"Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.

"Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates."

