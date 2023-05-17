Premier League star Ivan Toney handed eight-month FA ban after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months after admitting 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

Toney will be banned until January 16th and has been fined £50,000 after he admitted to hundreds of the alleged breaches.

"Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA's Betting Rules," an FA statement read.

"The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232."

Brentford forward Ivan Toney. Picture: Alamy

An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney's sanctions and he will not be allowed to train with his Brentford team-mates until September 17.

The one-cap England forward has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for Brentford this season.

The FA statement continued: "His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023.

"The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and The FA will wait to review them before commenting further."

A Brentford statement read: "Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect.

"Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week.

"Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."