Shocking moment Evri driver is caught throwing parcels onto the street as horrified customer watches on

29 April 2024, 09:14 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 09:45

Maciej Olszewski filmed the driver in Torquay
Maciej Olszewski filmed the driver in Torquay. Picture: Maciej Olszewski/Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment an Evri delivery driver was caught throwing parcels out of his van and onto the street in front of a horrified customer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Evri courier in Torquay, Devon, was captured throwing several packages in front of Maciej Olszewski, who secretly filmed the ordeal.

Mr Olszewski was worried one of the packages could be his new camera, though said he did not confront the driver directly.

#EVRI #courier NOW in #Torquay !!! 😱😡😡😡 #bbc #news #itv #chanel4 #skynews #sky

Posted by Maciej Olszewski on Thursday, April 18, 2024

As the video goes on, a growing number of parcels were seen piling up on the pavement, with some even landing in the gutter.

Read More: Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Read More: Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

This included a soft blue package and a big cardboard box.

The driver has been put on a training course and reminded of his responsibilities, a spokesperson for Evri told The Sun.

Maciej Olszewski
Maciej Olszewski. Picture: Facebook

Mr Olszewski, who was heading to work when he captured the incident, told The Sun he has already received damaged parcels.

"I thought "what the f*** could this be my new camera?"' he said.'Someone could have stolen them just as easily," he told the publication.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thailand Politics

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh claims of sexual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu, 75, placed ‘in custody over sexual assault claims’

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills 40, officials say

More travel chaos is expected over the Bank Holiday

Worst times to travel over Bank Holiday revealed as 16 million cars to hit roads and more rail strikes planned

San Diego Zoo Pandas

Pair of giant pandas set to travel from China to San Diego Zoo

Heiress Mint Butterfield went missing in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

Missing teen of tech billionaire found alive and in back of van a week after vanishing as man arrested for kidnapping

Billy Vunipola

England rugby star arrested in Majorca after being involved in 'violent incident' in Spanish pub

Peter Smith was injured in a shark attack in Tobago on Friday.

British tourist attacked by shark off Caribbean beach is ‘aware and able to communicate’

Lewis Goodall will be hosting a politics show on Sundays starting 5th May at 10am

LBC announces new flagship Sunday politics show with Lewis Goodall

Australia Church Stabbings

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney stabbing, police say

Temperatures are expected to soar this week

Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Cheryl Fergison has opened up about her battle with womb cancer.

‘I thought I’d die’: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reveals secret womb cancer battle

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Vouchers and social care packages to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Jewish man was allegedly targeted by a group of four men in Stamford Hill.

Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

Esther Rantzen has said she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if an assisted dying vote goes ahead

Dame Esther Rantzen says she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if assisted dying vote goes ahead
George Gilbey's mum has revealed her son's final words to her.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's mother reveals his final words to her before his death

Russia Journalists Detained

Russian journalists jailed on ‘extremism’ charges for alleged Navalny group work

Humza Yousaf is set to quit as Scotland's First Minister amid SNP meltdown

High Noon for Humza Yousaf: Scotland's First Minister poised to quit in midday statement amid SNP meltdown
Japan Politics

Japanese ruling party loses three seats after mass corruption scandal exposed

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech in central London, Friday April 19, 2024. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Storm damaged home

Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

A series of raids on migrants earmarked for deportation to Rwanda will start on Monday, reports claim.

Rwanda raids to begin on Monday with Government set to detain dozens ahead of deportation flights
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a mental health "overhaul" as he welcomed defector and NHS psychiatrist Dan Poulter to his party.

Labour promises mental health 'overhaul' after NHS psychiatrist defected to party from Tories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit