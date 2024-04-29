Shocking moment Evri driver is caught throwing parcels onto the street as horrified customer watches on

Maciej Olszewski filmed the driver in Torquay. Picture: Maciej Olszewski/Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment an Evri delivery driver was caught throwing parcels out of his van and onto the street in front of a horrified customer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Evri courier in Torquay, Devon, was captured throwing several packages in front of Maciej Olszewski, who secretly filmed the ordeal.

Mr Olszewski was worried one of the packages could be his new camera, though said he did not confront the driver directly.

#EVRI #courier NOW in #Torquay !!! 😱😡😡😡 #bbc #news #itv #chanel4 #skynews #sky Posted by Maciej Olszewski on Thursday, April 18, 2024

As the video goes on, a growing number of parcels were seen piling up on the pavement, with some even landing in the gutter.

Read More: Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Read More: Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

This included a soft blue package and a big cardboard box.

The driver has been put on a training course and reminded of his responsibilities, a spokesperson for Evri told The Sun.

Maciej Olszewski. Picture: Facebook

Mr Olszewski, who was heading to work when he captured the incident, told The Sun he has already received damaged parcels.

"I thought "what the f*** could this be my new camera?"' he said.'Someone could have stolen them just as easily," he told the publication.