Exclusive

Susan Hall dismisses as 'nonsense’ after Ed Miliband said she would be an ‘embarrassment’ as London Mayor

Susan Hall has dismissed Ed Miliband's claim that she would be an 'embarrassment' to Britain as the next London Mayor. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Susan Hall has said “it’s nonsense” that she would be an embarrassment to Britain as London Mayor following the claim by Ed Miliband.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Conservative Mayoral candidate Susan Hall was shown a clip where Mr Miliband said: “It will be a global embarrassment for Britain if Susan Hall is elected as the Mayor of London.”

During LBC’s Mayoral debate with Tom Swarbrick, Ms Hall hit back at Mr Miliband’s comments made earlier this month.

She replied: “It’s nonsense. Of course, I approve of Net Zero but not on the backs of those who cannot afford it.

“Sadiq Khan brought in the Ulez expansion on the pretence that it would clean up the air and his own impact assessments said it would not.”

Read more: ‘No such thing as a free lunch’: Susan Hall and Sadiq Khan clash over free school meals at LBC Mayoral debate

Read more: People who play music out loud on London transport ‘to be thrown off’ says Tory Susan Hall as mayoral race hots up

Pressed further by Green Mayoral candidate Zoe Garbett on her approach towards Net Zero, Ms Hall added: “I accept that we need to bring in Net Zero, I also say that we can’t bring it in on the backs of the poorest.”

Ms Hall was also asked by LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick about a previous post she had made to Twitter, which claimed it was an “absolute delusion that humans can control the climate with their CO2 emissions.”

Asked if she believed what she had written, Ms Hall replied “no” but could not answer why she had posted it.

Ms Hall has previously vowed to scrap Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion in a bid to provide a ‘realistic’ path to Net Zero.