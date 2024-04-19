People who play music out loud on London transport ‘to be thrown off’ says Tory Susan Hall as mayoral race hots up

Passengers on London's transport network should be thrown off if they play music out loud, Susan Hall says. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Susan Hall has vowed a clampdown on people who annoy fellow passengers on London’s transport network.

She wants people who play loud music without headphones or who take calls on speakerphone in public to be thrown off Tubes and buses.

She said she wants to build on the alcohol ban introduced in 2008 by the last Tory mayor, Boris Johnson.

She would also ban people filming disruptive behaviour for social media ‘likes’.

Ms Hall said: “People deserve a safe and quiet journey home and yet under Sadiq Khan, the London Underground is less safe and less civil than it used to be.

“I will overhaul the rules to ban disruptive anti-social behaviour and ensure that existing rules are enforced better by TfL staff.”

She wants to enable enforcement officers to challenge passengers to stop them from playing loud music or videos without headphones.

Passengers who fail to comply when challenged by officers may be asked to leave the network.

The announcement comes as Ms Hall is closing the gap on Sadiq Khan.

An exclusive YouGov survey for the Evening Standard put the Tory contender on 27 per cent, up three points from February, and her Labour rival on 46 per cent, down three points.

In February Mr Khan enjoyed a 25-point gap, but public opposition to Ulez and other road network changes in London, as well as criticism of his record on crime have begun to dent his lead.

Green candidate Zoe Garrett is on nine per cent, Lib Dem Rob Blackie eight per cent and Reform UK’s Howard Cox on six per cent.

Ms Hall has recovered ground on Mr Khan in outer London, the Standard reports, where the ULEZ expansion has proved particularly controversial.