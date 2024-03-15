London Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates

By EJ Ward

On Thursday 2 May 2024 Londoners will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in City Hall.

The full list of candidates who are running to become Mayor of London are:

Shyam Batra, independent

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrats

Natalie Campbell, independent

Howard Cox, Reform UK

Amy Gallagher, SDP

Zoe Garbett, Green Party

Tarun Ghulati, independent

Susan Hall, Conservative Party

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Andreas Michli, independent

Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections take place every four years.

The last elections took place in May 2021.

The next Mayoral and London Assembly elections will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024.