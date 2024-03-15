Tom Swarbrick 7am - 10am
London Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates
15 March 2024, 08:34 | Updated: 15 March 2024, 08:44
On Thursday 2 May 2024 Londoners will have their chance to say who they want to represent them in City Hall.
The full list of candidates who are running to become Mayor of London are:
- Shyam Batra, independent
- Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrats
- Natalie Campbell, independent
- Howard Cox, Reform UK
- Amy Gallagher, SDP
- Zoe Garbett, Green Party
- Tarun Ghulati, independent
- Susan Hall, Conservative Party
- Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
- Andreas Michli, independent
Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections take place every four years.
The last elections took place in May 2021.
The next Mayoral and London Assembly elections will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024.