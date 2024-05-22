Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Parliament' after drowning out speech

By Christian Oliver

As Rishi Sunak was drenched by the pouring rain to announce a General Election on July 4, New Labour's 1997 anthem blasted out from outside the gate at Downing Street.

Well-known Westminster campaigner Steve Bray fired out D:Ream's 'Things Can Only Get Better' across the prime minister's announcement on Wednesday afternoon - which could be heard over international broadcasts.

The prime minister's media team increased Mr Sunak's speaker audio within Downing Street to try and drown out the loudspeaker during his announcement, but with limited success.

The speaker was also used to shout obscenities about the Conservatives during the speech, police claimed.

Amid the interference, Mr Sunak was also forced to battle the rain with his suit becoming increasingly soaked throughout the speech as he stood outside No 10 without an umbrella.

The 1993 song is associated with New Labour's 1997 general election victory under Tony Blair.

we had a good run at Downing Street but both and amplifiers got soaked and blown. They lasted for the moment that mattered. pic.twitter.com/zH0LInQzaY — GET TORIES DONE - GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

Bray - who has long been a constant presence within Westminster, particularly throughout the Brexit referendum - released behind the scenes footage of him firing out the Labour anthem.

Amid the rain he also revealed that his speakers eventually failed.

He said on X: "We had a good run at Downing Street but both and [sic] amplifiers got soaked and blown. They lasted for the moment that mattered."

In a second update, Bray posted: "Police just served an order on me and banned me from every street around Whitehall and Parliament. Apparently 2 people complained. Probably Rishi Sunak and his wife."

It comes as Sunak called a General Election for July 4, saying it was "the moment for Britain to choose its future".

The Prime Minister has gambled that improved inflation figures and a recovering economy will help him overturn Labour's 20-point opinion poll lead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: "This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War."

The "uncertain times" call for a "clear plan", he said.

A July election is earlier than many in Westminster had expected, with a contest in October or November widely thought to have been more likely.

Mr Sunak's announcement came after the Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March.

He said that was a "major milestone" for the country, with inflation now "back to normal" levels.

One reason for delaying might have been to allow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to deliver another tax-cutting financial statement in the lead-up to the vote, but official figures revealed borrowing for April overshot forecasts, hitting £20.5 billion, suggesting he would have had limited scope for pre-election giveaways.