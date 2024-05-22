Rishi rolls the dice: Sunak goes for summer poll as he announces General Election will take place on July 4

22 May 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 18:22

Rishi Sunak Announces Date Of The UK General Election
Rishi Sunak Announces Date Of The UK General Election. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has announced a General Election will take place on July 4.

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street, a drenched Rishi Sunak vowed he "will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone".

Mr Sunak declared it "the moment for Britain to choose its future" and said the election will take place at time "when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War".

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to announce the date of the UK's next general election
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to announce the date of the UK's next general election. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak used his speech in Downing Street to attack the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, accusing him of "taking the easy way out".

"I have to say, if he was happy to abandon all the promises he made to become Labour leader once he got the job, how can you know that he won't do exactly the same thing if he were to become prime minister?" Mr Sunak said.

"If you don't have the conviction to stick to anything you say, if you don't have the courage to tell people what you want to do, and if you don't have a plan, how can you possibly be trusted to lead our country, especially at this most uncertain of times?"

'Power returns to you'

Reacting to Mr Sunak's General Election announcement, Sir Keir said a vote for Labour was a "vote for stability".

"Tonight the prime minister has finally announced the next general election, a moment the country needs and has been waiting for," Sir Keir said.

"And where by the force of our democracy, power returns to you. A chance to change for the better your future."It will feel like a long campaign, I'm sure of that.

"But no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about."

"It is a time for change," the Labour leader added.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister kicked off his election announcement by reflecting on the Covid pandemic, as well as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He said: "In the last five years our country has fought through the most challenging times since the Second World War.

"As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can't help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

"I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

"You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British."

Pointing to wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the Prime Minister added: "This election will take place at a time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War."

Mr Sunak concluded by saying only a Conservative government with him in charge would ensure economic stability and said he would "fight for every vote".

"I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk, can restore pride and confidence in our country, and with a clear plan and bold action will deliver a secure future for you, your family and our United Kingdom," he said.

"Compare the optics of that to what we saw from Rishi Sunak at Number 10", says Ben Kentish

The Prime Minister confirmed Parliament will be prorogued on Friday, before being dissolved officially next Thursday, May 30.

After the election takes place on July 4, the new Parliament will meet again on Tuesday, July 9.

