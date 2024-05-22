Ben Kentish 4pm - 6pm
LIVE: Rishi Sunak summons Cabinet as rumours swirl of Summer election
22 May 2024, 15:05
Rishi Sunak has been urged to "get on with it" and call a general election amid widespread rumours that he could have his eye on a snap election this summer.
Mr Sunak has refused to rule out a summer vote as he repeated his mantra that it will happen in the second half of the year. It could take place as early as July 4.
Downing Street has done nothing to quell the speculation or some claims that Mr Sunak could instead announce a reshuffle of his top team, with questions over Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's political fate.
There are further rumours of a major announcement at 5pm today.
'All the signs are pointing to the PM calling an election', LBC's Natasha Clark says
More ministerial arrivals at Downing Street
Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary - who is stepping down at the next election - has arrived, as have Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer.
Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, arriving in Downing Street
Chief secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott arriving in Downing Street
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins arriving at Downing Street
Cabinet ministers arrive at Downing Street
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho have all arrived.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride and Treasury minister Laura Trott have also walked into Downing Street.
'Not ruling anything in or out'
Downing Street has refused to rule out a summer general election amid speculation Rishi Sunak could call one imminently, while highlighting "good inflation news".
The Prime Minister's press secretary told reporters in Westminster: "I know there's a lot of interest in this, as there has been pretty much every week over the last five months.
"I'll just say the same thing I've always said, which is I'm not going to rule anything in or out. The PM said election - second half of the year."
She declined to say when the second half of the year begins in Mr Sunak's view, noting it "is quite a wide range".
"It's not my job to stand here and pre-empt any of that.
"Right now, we're focused on delivering. Just today, we got good inflation news."
Just why are election rumours so rampant?
A combination of factors have contributed to today's rampant election rumours.
After rumours initially started swirling about a July election this morning, the SNP's leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, confronted Rishi Sunak in PMQs.
The prime minister didn't deny the rumours.
Then it emerged that Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, cut short a trip to Albania to attend a surprise Cabinet meeting.
The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, has also delayed a trip to Lithuania.
Jeremy Hunt then pulling out of an ITV interview this evening then added fuel to the fire.
More broadly, work on the Tories' manifesto has reportedly 'stepped up' in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, senior Tory officials have been meeting to discuss how they could raise money in the event of a summer election, the Financial Times reported.
Public want summer election, poll suggests
The general public want an election in the summer, a new YouGov poll has suggested.
41 per cent of those surveyed want a summer election, while 23 per cent would prefer Autumn.
Just seven per cent want the election to take place in winter, two per cent less than those who want a January poll.
Sunak urged to call election by Labour
The Labour Party has been reacting to the rumours that Sunak may call an election later today.
A party spokesperson insisted they were "ready to go".
"We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go, and we think the country is crying out for a general election," they said.
They insisted that Labour would be keen to see Sunak call an election today, but warned it may be a false flag.
"We've seen the prime minister has repeatedly marched us up this hill and then bottled it at the last minute when it comes to calling an election.
"But when it comes to it, however long he keeps delaying it he cannot avoid the verdict of the British public, which recognises that this is a government that has failed over the last 14 years and believes that it’s time for a change."