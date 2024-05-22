LIVE: Rishi Sunak summons Cabinet as rumours swirl of Summer election

Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak has been urged to "get on with it" and call a general election amid widespread rumours that he could have his eye on a snap election this summer.

Mr Sunak has refused to rule out a summer vote as he repeated his mantra that it will happen in the second half of the year. It could take place as early as July 4.

Downing Street has done nothing to quell the speculation or some claims that Mr Sunak could instead announce a reshuffle of his top team, with questions over Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's political fate.

There are further rumours of a major announcement at 5pm today.

