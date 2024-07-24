Tom Tugendhat ‘ready to leave ECHR’ if necessary as he becomes second Tory MP to launch leadership bid

Tom Tugendhat served as Security Minister in the last Tory Government. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Tom Tugendhat has become the second Tory MP to announce he will run in the Conservative leadership race.

Tom Tugendhat, who served as Security Minister in the last Conservative Government, vowed to "put an end to division, regain the British people’s trust, and lead the party to victory in five years' time".

Mr Tugendhat claimed the Tories were more interested in infighting rather than addressing voters' concerns.

He wrote in the Telegraph: “Some people think the Conservative leadership election will be divisive, splitting the party. That’s wrong because actually, there’s a long list of things this election isn’t about: the ECHR. Gender. Tax rates. Defence spending. Net zero."

“These are things that aren’t up for debate in this leadership election. Why not? Because politics is about principles and all Conservatives are guided by our basic principles here," he continued.

“We know that if institutions do not serve the British people and make it harder to control our own borders, then we will have to exempt ourselves from them, or leave their jurisdiction.”

Several Tories have announced they will be supporting him, including former MPs Damian Green and Steve Baker.

Mr Tugendhat said: “The British people rightly wanted more control over their lives, streets, borders and much more. But instead of delivering on our promises we focused on fighting amongst ourselves.

“The only way we will win their trust back is by sticking to our Conservative principles and keeping our promises. If I say something, I do it.

“I’m standing to be the next Leader of the Conservative Party to keep my promises and deliver for our country. I know that if the Conservative Party does that, we will return to power in five years’ time.”

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly. Picture: Getty

Mr Tugendhat's leadership bid comes after James Cleverly, the former Home and Foreign Secretary, became the first Tory MP to throw their hat into the ring.

Other Tory MPs who are expected to run include Priti Patel, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, and Robert Jenrick.

The next Tory leader will be selected on November 2. Rishi Sunak will serve as Acting Leader until then.