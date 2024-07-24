Tom Tugendhat ‘ready to leave ECHR’ if necessary as he becomes second Tory MP to launch leadership bid

24 July 2024, 22:13 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 22:35

Tom Tugendhat served as Security Minister in the last Tory Government
Tom Tugendhat served as Security Minister in the last Tory Government. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tom Tugendhat has become the second Tory MP to announce he will run in the Conservative leadership race.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Tugendhat, who served as Security Minister in the last Conservative Government, vowed to "put an end to division, regain the British people’s trust, and lead the party to victory in five years' time".

Mr Tugendhat claimed the Tories were more interested in infighting rather than addressing voters' concerns.

He wrote in the Telegraph: “Some people think the Conservative leadership election will be divisive, splitting the party. That’s wrong because actually, there’s a long list of things this election isn’t about: the ECHR. Gender. Tax rates. Defence spending. Net zero."

Tom Tugendhat
Tom Tugendhat. Picture: Getty

“These are things that aren’t up for debate in this leadership election. Why not? Because politics is about principles and all Conservatives are guided by our basic principles here," he continued.

“We know that if institutions do not serve the British people and make it harder to control our own borders, then we will have to exempt ourselves from them, or leave their jurisdiction.”

Read More: Former Home Secretary James Cleverly announces Tory leadership bid

Read More: Sunak to stay in post until November as Tories choose to go long on Conservative leadership race

Several Tories have announced they will be supporting him, including former MPs Damian Green and Steve Baker.

Mr Tugendhat said: “The British people rightly wanted more control over their lives, streets, borders and much more. But instead of delivering on our promises we focused on fighting amongst ourselves.

“The only way we will win their trust back is by sticking to our Conservative principles and keeping our promises. If I say something, I do it.

“I’m standing to be the next Leader of the Conservative Party to keep my promises and deliver for our country. I know that if the Conservative Party does that, we will return to power in five years’ time.”

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly
Former Home Secretary James Cleverly. Picture: Getty

Mr Tugendhat's leadership bid comes after James Cleverly, the former Home and Foreign Secretary, became the first Tory MP to throw their hat into the ring.

Other Tory MPs who are expected to run include Priti Patel, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, and Robert Jenrick.

The next Tory leader will be selected on November 2. Rishi Sunak will serve as Acting Leader until then.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'

Amanda Abbington compares Strictly to ‘the trenches’ and says she suffered ‘humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature’

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Netanyahu has addressed the US Congress

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress as protests erupt on streets of Washington with five arrested

Netanyahu waves

Netanyahu vows to press on with war in Gaza until ‘total victory’

Andrew Tate in sunglasses and black top at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania

Andrew Tate defamation case against trafficking accuser can go to trial – judge

Five people have been arrested inside the US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Five arrested in US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech

Tributes at the Supernova music festival in Israel

October 7 survivor recounts sexual assault by Hamas attackers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress tonight as he declared the "US and Israel must stand together."

Benjamin Netanyahu declares US and Israel 'must stand together' as he delivers speech to Congress

A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Severodonetsk on July 12, 2022

Russia 'would have to lose over 1.5 million soldiers' to achieve Ukraine war goals, new head of British army claims

Exclusive
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Athlete who raped 12-year-old British girl shouldn’t be banned from the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe tells LBC

US Israel Netanyahu

Police use pepper spray as protesters march on Capitol ahead of Netanyahu speech

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Trump gunman researched Kennedy assassination, FBI director says

Exclusive
Seven Labour MPs were suspended

Rebel MP who was suspended by Labour over two-child benefit cap vote claims she was ‘bullied’ by party whips

RAF Typhoon at a base In Lincolnshire

Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort British Typhoons over Black Sea

Salman Rushdie

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group

Brits are in for another heatwave

Exact date Brits to bask in mini heatwave as temperatures set to hit 30C

Latest News

See more Latest News

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

Police 'being supported by counter-terror officers' as they investigate stabbing of soldier outside barracks
Ayub Qassim, who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive, has broken his silence about the case in a YouTube live broadcast.

Mystery man who was one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive breaks silence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

The Eiffel Tower is visible behind a blue flag that reads 'Paris 2024'

French authorities foil several plots to ‘destabilise’ the Paris Olympics

Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs

Starmer and Sunak play nice in Labour leader's first Prime Minister's Questions

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

'She wanted to save dressage': Whistleblower defends leaking footage of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse
The video shows police kicking a man on the ground

Armed police officer who was filmed kicking man in the face at Manchester Airport stood down from active duty
Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died from complications resulting from drowning in the River Arrow on July 22

Boy, 8, drowns in River Arrow in Warwickshire

Stanton and Poole were discovered in July 2022

Prison guard who had sex with inmate in storeroom before having his baby is spared jail

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit