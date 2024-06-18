Flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them

18 June 2024, 16:54 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 16:58

Sheep run as Rishi Sunak tries to feed them

By Will Conroy

Rishi Sunak’s calamitous campaign continued this afternoon as a flock of sheep ran away from the Prime Minister as he attempted to feed them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Sunak was joined by Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the first time on the campaign as the pair visited a farm in North Devon.

The Prime Minister was speaking to farmers about the Conservative’s plans to pass the government’s food security target into law.

He said the party will continue to support the farming community with “anything you need” after reorienting farming schemes to increase productivity.

Mr Sunak criticised the lack of attention Labour gave to farming in their manifesto saying it contained “87 words” about British farming and included “no commitment to food safety”.

As the sheep steered clear of the Prime Minister, the farmer joked “they don’t want to play ball do they”.

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron were campaigning in North Devon
Rishi Sunak and David Cameron were campaigning in North Devon. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on in his visit to North Devon, which had been a historically safe Conservative seat, Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Conservative Party is working with Boris Johnson to send out letters of support for some candidates.

He said the support of the former prime minister “will make a difference" after being asked whether he felt “let down” that Johnson hasn’t been actively campaigning.

He said: “It’s great that Boris is supporting the Conservative Party, I very much welcome that.

“He’s endorsing many candidates in videos and letters which have been coordinated by the campaign and I know that will make a difference.

“And of course every week he’s making the case in his column… and I’m glad he’s doing that.”

Rishi Sunak speaks to farmers as he campaigns on a farm near Barnstaple
Rishi Sunak speaks to farmers as he campaigns on a farm near Barnstaple. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the visit to the farm, Mr Sunak was asked if he chose to be in a safe Tory seat today because the campaign isn't going well.

He responded that he is "talking to people across every part of our country" as he doesn't take any vote for granted.

The Prime Minister hasn’t had the campaign he would have hoped for having made several blunders since he called the general election in the pouring rain on 22 May.

Mr Sunak sparked outrage on 9 June after cutting short his attendance at the D-day commemoration in Normandy.

