Exclusive

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's Deputy General tells LBC, as he warns Russia 'cannot be trusted'

9 April 2024, 18:07 | Updated: 9 April 2024, 18:44

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's deputy tells LBC, amid warning members have 'neglected defence'
UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's deputy tells LBC, amid warning members have 'neglected defence'. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The UK should prepare for "something close to war", Nato's deputy has told LBC, amid heightened tensions around the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking exclusively with Tom Swarbrick, Mircea Geoana noted that the UK "isn't perfectly prepared" for the onset of war should world lead to such a situation.

The warning came as the Deputy General added Nato members had "neglected defence" in recent years, leaving countries, including the UK, unprepared.

Pushed on the subject of conscription, Mr Geoana added: "I think what we have to tell our citizens is, 'Listen, there is a more dangerous world'.

He went on to add that "nobody is perfectly prepared" should an international conflict involving Nato be declared, adding that Ukraine becoming a member of both Nato and the EU was an inevitability.

The news comes on the same day ISIS made terror threats against a number of stadiums hosting Champions League quarter final clashes across Europe - including The Emirates, Arsenal's home ground in north London.

Nato Deputy Secretary General says that the UK should prepare for 'something close to war'

Speaking exclusively with LBC, Mr Geoana said: "We have neglected defence because we believed, all of us, that we are living in a more serene world, in a sort of, post-mortem world.

"And now we are waking up brutally to a new reality.

"What do we do? Do we give up? Or we start investing again?" he added.

It comes as Mr Geoana noted America will still engage with Nato even if Trump wins the upcoming US election.

Speaking on the subject of international relations with Russia, Mr Geoana added the country "was not to be trusted" where peace talks are concerned.

He said that Russia would only "rearm and come back" following such negotiations.

Read more: Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza

Read more: ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium

"I think every single citizen of this alliance in the UK, or in any other country, they do understand, that without peace and security there is no business. There is no life," he told Tom Swarbrick.

"We neglected defence because we believed we were living in a serene world," he added of the current global climate.

It comes one month after Sweden finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait.

It followed its formal application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Russia Election Key Issues

US senators urge release of British-Russian dissident on anniversary of jailing

Lord David Cameron has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel

UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms

Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James have been jailed

Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

Trump Abortion Evangelicals

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay criminal trial

Professor Peter Higgs

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Peter Higgs, who discovered Higgs boson, dies aged 94

Thailand Spain Tourist Killing

Trial opens in Thailand for Spanish actors’ son accused over surgeon’s killing

Superman Comic Auction

Rare copy of comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for £4.7m

Mr Bates has also accused the Post Office of "definitely trying to outspend us" when asked what "aggressive litigation tactics" it used during High Court proceedings.

Alan Bates brands Post Office bosses 'thugs in suits' adding government must be 'held responsible' for Horizon scandal

Campaign group Youth Demand stage a protest outside Keir Starmer's house

Campaigners stage protest outside Keir Starmer's house over arms sales to Israel

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Top US military leaders face Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion despite US warning

Team GB women rowers forced to 'avoid' public gyms after men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them

Team GB women rowers 'avoid public gyms like the plague' revealing men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them

South Africa Elections Zuma Banned

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Beyonce becomes first black woman to have No 1 Billboard country album

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Three arrests have been made following the murder of Prince Walker-Ayeni

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death

The Met has been made ‘aware’ of an apparent ISIS threat against stadiums hosting Champions League games this week

ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium
Italy Knox Trial

Amanda Knox faces new slander trial in Italy

Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park

'Two high-pitched screams' heard by neighbours after woman found stabbed at home yards from Hyde Park
Extra patrols are in place following the attack, Suffolk Police said

Urgent police appeal after woman dragged from train station and raped

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Situation at Ukrainian nuclear plant occupied by Russia ‘extremely serious’

Multiple weather warnings are in place

One hospitalised and 200 others rescued from caravan park as Storm Kathleen brings flooding chaos
Europe Climate Lawsuits

Swiss women score landmark climate win in European court decision

The fitness influencer has been transparent to her fans about her continual health struggles with ulcerative colitis following a diagnosis in 2018.

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson reveals she had 'life-saving' stoma bag fitted

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Locals are outraged over plans to build the 'ideal town' in Kent.

Fury over King Charles' plans to build 'ideal town' in Kent amid fears it will 'swallow up' area into 'one urban mass'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit