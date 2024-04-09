Exclusive

Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza

9 April 2024, 08:28 | Updated: 9 April 2024, 09:12

Suella Braverman on Israel's war with Hamas

By Kit Heren

Suella Braverman has said she "strongly rebuts" the suggestion that Israel is breaching international law in its war with Hamas, or that it is committing genocide in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Home Secretary, who has recently returned from a trip to Israel, also told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the deaths of three British aid workers were "tragedy" - but should not stop the UK exporting arms for use by the IDF.

Israel's war in Gaza has claimed the lives of around 34,000 people over the past six months, according to Hamas, although Ms Braverman and others have said those numbers should be treated with caution.

The UK has put pressure on Israel after the deaths of the aid workers, with Foreign Secretary David Cameron calling for a "full, urgent, and transparent investigation" into the killings.

He also said that more must be done to get desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza - and that the UK's support for Israel was not unconditional.

Read more: Suella Braverman warns Iranian regime 'funding and supporting' 'targeted attacks' out on UK streets

Read more: Hamas rejects Israel's latest ceasefire proposal as Netanyahu confirms a 'date is set' for a Rafah ground offensive

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman | 09/04/24

Ms Braverman said: "I don’t think we should support any other nation unconditionally. We don’t slavishly do so with any ally. But Israel is an ally - they’re one of the few democracies in the Middle East.

"And they have been under fierce attack, not just since October 7th but for many years."

She pointed out that Israel's forces are not just fighting Hamas - "they are fighting Hezbollah in the north, and they’re fighting the Iranian regime, and Shia militias in the region. They’re on the front line of a broader war that actually directly affects us in the UK."

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel in January to "take all measures within its power" not to commit genocide in Gaza, amid concerns from many international onlookers.

Ms Braverman said that she was "convinced" that Israel is staying within the bounds of international law.

Braverman: Iran is 'funding and supporting proxies to carry out attacks in the UK'

She told Nick: "On my trip I met with senior military and political figures... with senior ministers and with soldiers, with those in command and control positions.

"I’ve probed and I’ve tested - I’ve been very near to the border with Gaza, and I am convinced - and I say this as a former attorney general who dealt with matters of international law and military action - that I very strongly rebut suggestions that Israel is in breach of international law, that there’s a genocide, that there’s a forced starvation."

She said that on the contrary, "Israel is doing a huge amount using technology, sophisticated methods and a lot of care, to minimise civilian casualties, get aid into Gaza, and to comply with international law."

Ms Braverman also said she thought the government's legal advice on Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law should remain confidential, as is the convention.

A Palestinian child plays near a building destroyed by earlier Israeli bombardment in Gaza City
A Palestinian child plays near a building destroyed by earlier Israeli bombardment in Gaza City. Picture: Getty

Pressed by Nick on the deaths of British nationals John Chapman, 57, James "Jim" Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, who were among seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike on April 1, Ms Braverman said it was "a tragic attack".

She also offered condolences to the family and friends of the victims. "They were brave people, putting their lives in danger in the aid of humanitarianism," she said.

"They should not have been killed. It was a mistake. It was a mistake, and the Israelis have been very quick to accept responsibility, to investigate fully, and to apologise. They were incredibly regretful about it."

Ms Braverman said this was in contrast with Hamas, who celebrated the killing of innocent people on October 7.

She said that the IDF committed "a catalogue of errors" that led to the deaths of the aid workers in Gaza.

"They are going to change their processes to try to ensure it doesn’t happen again. But the reality is that these tragedies happen in war. And innocent civilians, sadly, very sadly, will die."

It comes after news emerged that Hamas had rejected Israeli's latest ceasefire proposal on Monday.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced there had been a 'date set' for a Rafah ground offensive, which onlookers fear will result in many more civilian casualties.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Europe-North Sea Infrastructure

Northern European nations sign deal to protect North Sea infrastructure

Leon Weaver, a member of the RNLI crew, complained about the incident

Lifeboat crew handed parking fines by 'jobsworth' traffic warden while out saving lives at sea

Exclusive
Ms Braverman has said the Rwanda Plan as it stands will not act as a deterrent.

Suella Braverman says Rwanda plan as it stands may send one 'token flight' but will not suffice as 'deterrent'

Breaking
Mum Kulsuma Akter died after being knifed to death while pushing her baby in a pram

Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Police are hunting for Habibur Masum

Bradford murder suspect's last known sighting as he’s seen on CCTV looking over his shoulder

Europe Climate Lawsuits

Top European court to rule on climate change obligations

The woman was found dead at her property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park

Murder hunt after woman found dead with multiple stab wounds at central London home yards from Hyde Park

Exclusive
Braverman: Iran is 'funding and supporting proxies to carry out attacks in the UK'

Suella Braverman warns Iranian regime 'funding and supporting' 'targeted attacks' on UK streets

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion despite US warning

OR Lottery Jackpot

Person comes forward to claim 1.3 billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Oregon

Tom Arthur has condemned his father's actions

SNP minister condemns his own father for swastika image comparing Israel to Nazis

Habibur Masum is wanted by police

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Bradford mother 'was set to face trial for threatening to kill her'

School Shooting Father Charged

Michigan teenage killer’s parents seek mercy from judge

Strawberries, fruit stall, Borough Market, Borough, Southwark, London, UK

'Forever chemicals' found in over half of food and drink samples, as campaigners call for 25 pesticides to be banned

William Wragg has apologised for leaking fellow MP phone numbers on Grindr

Tory MP William Wragg resigns from Commons posts after being caught in honeytrap sext scam

Lithuania Germany Nato

German troops arrive in Lithuania for rare long-term foreign deployment

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron has called for 'major changes' from Israel

Lord Cameron flies to meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in unusual meeting as he lobbies Republicans over Ukraine
Thousands of British expats will be affected

Spain announces plans to scrap 'golden visa' scheme in major blow to British expats

Rachel Reeves MP, Labour Party Shadow Chancellor.

Labour's Rachel Reeves vows to raise extra £5bn for NHS and schools by bolstering efforts to tackle tax avoiders
Election 2024 Misinformation Anonymous Accounts

New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trial

Total Solar Eclipse Mexico

Total solar eclipse races across North America

Russia Floods

Russians stage rare protest after dam bursts and homes flood

Election 2024 Trump Abortion Takeaways

Trump asks appeal court to intervene in last-minute bid to delay hush-money case

Panama Papers Trial

Trial begins in worldwide ‘Panama Papers’ money laundering case

Russ Cook claims he is the first person in the world to have run the length of Africa

Danish runner tells 'Hardest Geezer' Russ Cook to 'get the facts correct' as he disputes Africa achievement
Total Solar Eclipse Texas

In Pictures: Millions gather to watch solar eclipse sweep across US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Locals are outraged over plans to build the 'ideal town' in Kent.

Fury over King Charles' plans to build 'ideal town' in Kent amid fears it will 'swallow up' area into 'one urban mass'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit