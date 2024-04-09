ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium

The Met has been made ‘aware’ of an apparent ISIS threat against stadiums hosting Champions League games this week. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

UEFA have insisted this week's Champions League matches will still go ahead despite ISIS issued terror threats against venues that include London's Emirates Stadium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The latest ISIS threat concerns all four venues hosting this week's Champions League quarter-final fixtures including Arsenal's home stadium the Emirates.

The UK terrorism level remains at "substantial" - meaning an attack is likely, with the Met asking the public to remain "vigilant" ahead of tonight's two first leg matches.

The Met police has said it is "aware of online and media reports in relation to calls to target matches across Europe and here in London."

Arsenal will be hosting Bayern Munich in the first of Tuesday night's quarter finals.

Manchester United will also take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

It comes as the Spanish government also confirmed a security operation had been launched ahead of this week's matches.

Authorities in Madrid have activated all of their “alert” and “response systems” according to the Spanish government. Picture: Alamy

Authorities in Madrid have activated all of their “alert” and “response systems” according to the Spanish government.

It comes as the Islamic State terror group issued a threat on Monday against all four stadiums hosting quarter-final matches.

The Al Azaim Foundation, a regular mouthpiece for ISIS' message, was seen to published a chilling poster with the message 'Kill them all' beside the names of all four host stadiums.

Authorities in Madrid have activated all of their “alert” and “response systems” according to the Spanish government. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, overseeing the policing of London today, said: “The UK terrorism threat level remains at ‘substantial’ meaning an attack is likely, and we work closely with colleagues from across Counter Terrorism Policing in planning for events here in London, to take into account any relevant information that could help us to keep those attending safe.

Read more: ISIS releases shocking video of Moscow concert hall attack after gunmen kill 154, including children

Read more: Murder hunt after woman found dead with multiple stab wounds at central London home yards from Hyde Park

"We're aware of online and media reports in relation to calls to target matches across Europe and here in London.

"However, I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight's match and we continue to work closely alongside the club’s security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully.

“As ever, we ask the public to remain vigilant, and if they see any that doesn’t look or feel right, then report it to police or security staff.”

The Spanish government has confirmed a security operation has been launched ahead of this week's matches, with Real Madrid's home stadium named as a target. Picture: Alamy

Real Madrid 's Santiago Bernabeu has also required security measures to be upped as they take on holders Manchester City at home.

The threats also extend to Wednesday night's two matches, with Paris St-Germain taking on Barcelona in France and Atletico Madrid hosting Borussia Dortmund.

It comes after Islamic State pledged to disrupt all four quarter-finals in the latest chilling message from the terror organisation.

“UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” the statement said.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

It comes less than three weeks after ISIS claimed responsibility for the Moscow Crocus City Concert Hall on March 22.

The attack left 143 people dead and around 200 injured after gunmen opened fire on the venue.