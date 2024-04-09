Murder hunt after woman found dead with multiple stab wounds at central London home yards from Hyde Park

The woman was found dead at her property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found stabbed to death at a central London property near Hyde Park.

Police said the victim was found with multiple knife wounds at her property on Stanhope Place, W2.

Officers were called on Sunday by the woman’s friends who reported they were concerned for her.

Police attended at 8.30am on Monday April 8 to her home on Stanhope Place. They forced their way into the property and found the woman dead.

They said she had suffered “a number of stab injuries.”

Police are working to inform her next of kin. No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton from the Met's Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said: "I understand this news will be concerning, and that local women especially may be worried.

"Our enquiries are in the very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive, however I can assure people that my team are working 24/7 to establish what happened to the woman, and to identify and arrest whoever may be responsible for this attack.

"My officers now need support and information from the public. I want to ask local people to check doorbell cameras, and for drivers in the area to think about whether they've seen anything unusual that might have been captured on dash cam. Did you notice any unusual activity at the address? If you did then it is imperative that we hear from you."

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, lead for policing in Westminster, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. My officers will do everything we can to support the investigation and they will be stationed in the area to speak to anyone who has any information or concerns they want to share with us."

Anyone with information should call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 6784/7 Apr or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.