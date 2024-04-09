Suspect in fatal stabbing of Bradford mother 'was set to face trial for threatening to kill her'

9 April 2024, 06:17

Habibur Masum is wanted by police
Habibur Masum is wanted by police.

By Kit Heren

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a mother pushing a pram in Bradford was set to go on trial charged with threatening to kill her.

Habibur Masum, 25, is on the run and is wanted by police in connection with the death of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter.

He was conditionally bailed in November, despite prosecutors objecting to his release, after being charged with assaulting and threatening to kill Ms Akter.

Masum had pleaded not guilty to both offences, which are said to have taken place in Greater Manchester, according to court documents seen by PA.

He was set to go on trial for the charges in September. He was ordered not to contact Ms Akter, and his bail conditions also prevented him from contacting a second person, or visiting a particular address.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers
He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

The incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon, saw Ms Akter stabbed in Bradford city centre while walking with her baby who was in a pram.

Police said anyone who sees Mr Masum should call 999 "immediately" and that they are doing "everything in their power" to locate him.

Police also confirmed that a 23-year-old had been arrested in a series of raids across the city on Monday afternoon on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes added in a statement that "due to previous police contact with Habibur Masum and Kulsama Akter, Greater Manchester Police has made a referral" to the IOPC.

Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.
Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.

Officers are appealing for members of the public to report any sightings of Masum, who is from the Oldham area and is known to the woman.

Police said the last confirmed sighting of Masum was at 3.42 pm in Bradford Hall Park on the day of the attack.

The married father is wanted over the shocking daylight attack in Bradford which saws the victim, 27, stabbed to death while pushing her five-month-old son in a buggy during a shopping trip.

Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.

He shares travel vlogs of his life in the UK to his 14 YouTube subscribers.

He also posts to his 4,300 followers on Facebook showing him setting up a child’s cot and how to prepare a hospital bag for ‘your newborn baby’.

On his LinkedIn he describes himself as an 'adventure lover' and warns 'toxic people to stay away' from him. 

Police named Masum yesterday and urged the public to contact them with any sightings.

Police said the victim and Masum are known to each other
Police said the victim and Masum are known to each other.

Police were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled, and she later died in hospital.

Witnesses said she was stabbed ‘four to five times’ in the neck while shopping with a friend.

Geo Khan, 69, who runs a fruit a veg shop in Bradford, tried to resuscitate the woman, who was one of his customers. 

He said: “I was working on Saturday and I heard screams and ran out of my shop. I saw that the lady was lying face down on the pavement next to a pushchair with her five-month-old baby inside.

“I turned her over. There was a lot of blood and I checked for a pulse, but couldn't find one. I could see the knife wounds to her neck and I tried to do CPR. Her friend was screaming.”

The victim is yet to be formally identified, but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. The baby was not harmed.

A knife was recovered from the scene of the incident, the force said.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers. A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

"If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3:20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

Any current sightings of Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999.

Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6.

