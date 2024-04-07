Urgent manhunt for man suspected of fatally stabbing woman in front of her baby in Bradford

7 April 2024, 20:09

An urgent manhunt has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her baby in Bradford.
An urgent manhunt has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her baby in Bradford.

By Chay Quinn

An urgent manhunt has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her baby in Bradford.

Police have issued a "do not approach" warning for suspect Habibur Masum, 25, from Oldham after the mother was horrifically killed in Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police have asked the public to report sightings of Masum, who is said to be known to the woman.

Police were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled, and she later died in hospital.

Police have issued a "do not approach" warning for suspect Habibur Masum, 25, from Oldham after the mother was horrifically killed in Bradford on Saturday afternoon.
Police have issued a "do not approach" warning for suspect Habibur Masum, 25, from Oldham after the mother was horrifically killed in Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

She is yet to be formally identified, but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. The baby was not harmed.

A knife was recovered from the scene of the incident, the force said.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.
He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: "We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

"A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

"If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3.20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

"We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community.

"Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area."

Any current sightings of Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999. Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6.

