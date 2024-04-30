Lidl set to open hundreds of new stores across the UK - here's how you could earn £20k by helping them

Lidl is planning to expand across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Lidl is planning to open hundreds of new stores across the country and is giving people the chance to earn £20,000 in helping them doing so.

The discount store is offering to pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

This would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

Lidl said it is looking for sites in "prominent locations" with "easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow".

Budget store Lidl is expected to open more stores in the coming years. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson continued: "Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities."

Some of the areas Lidl is looking to expand in include Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, and London, and towns including Woking, Wadebridge, Dumfrieds, and Didcot.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever,” says Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”