Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/05 | Watch Again

8 May 2024, 22:36

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 08/05/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Steve Baker - Northern Ireland minister & Conservative MP for Wycombe.
  • Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Education Secretary & Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.
  • Baroness (Tanni) Grey-Thompson - Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist and disability rights campaigner.
  • Dan Hodges - Columnist for the Mail on Sunday.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/05 | Watch Again

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

Exclusive
The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC

Rachel Reeves has said Labour will aim to cut tax

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National Insurance

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question 20/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden (L), Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

US will stop supply of weapons to Israel if Rafah invasion goes ahead, Biden warns Netanyahu
John McDonnell and Mish Rahman have both questioned the move to accept Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party

Labour backlash after Keir Starmer welcomes former Tory Natalie Elphicke into party

Pro-Palestinian protests have been growing across campuses in the UK

Sunak warns university chiefs to protect Jewish students as pro-Palestine protests grow across UK campuses
Armed forces at the scene

Bomb squad called and more than 100 homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found by police as two arrested
Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames

Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’
Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs

Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons
Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn

Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'
Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/05 | Watch again

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son