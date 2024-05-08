Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/05 | Watch Again
8 May 2024, 22:36
Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 08/05/24
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Steve Baker - Northern Ireland minister & Conservative MP for Wycombe.
- Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Education Secretary & Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.
- Baroness (Tanni) Grey-Thompson - Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist and disability rights campaigner.
- Dan Hodges - Columnist for the Mail on Sunday.
