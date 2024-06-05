Cross Question with Iain Dale 5/06 | Watch again

5 June 2024, 21:48

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 05/06/24

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Parmjit Dhanda - Labour campaigner and former MP and minister in the Blair and Brown governments - who is now executive director of the Back Heathrow campaign to support the airport's expansion
  • Steve Norris - Former Conservative MP and transport minister
  • Salma Shah - Political commentator - who was a special adviser to Sajid Javid while he was Home Secretary
  • Stephen Bush - Columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/05 | Watch Live

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/05 | Watch Live

Cross Question

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 13/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/05 | Watch Again

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

Exclusive
The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC

Rachel Reeves has said Labour will aim to cut tax

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National Insurance

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question 20/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have hailed the bravery of veterans

Starmer hails sacrifice of D-Day heroes on 80th anniversary, as Sunak vows to make UK 'best country for veterans'
A Russian-Ukrainian terror suspect has been arrested near Paris

Russian-Ukrainian 'terrorist' arrested near Paris airport after 'explosion', as 'bomb plot uncovered'
Reform UK is closing the gap on the Conservatives, as they fall just two points behind Rishi Sunak's party in the polls.

Reform UK just two points behind Tories in latest polls but ex-minister tells LBC it's just initial 'spike'
U.S. Raises Air Security Alert To Red For The First Time

Passengers face summer holiday misery as some UK airports won't be able to scrap 100ml liquid rule until next year
Cherrie Mahan went missing in 1985

Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
The fire broke out in Dalston Lane in east London

100 firefighters rush to huge blaze in block of flats in east London, as people urged to stay away
Vaughan Gething has lost a confidence vote

Welsh First Minister emotional as he loses confidence vote

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle