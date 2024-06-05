Cross Question with Iain Dale 5/06 | Watch again

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 05/06/24

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Parmjit Dhanda - Labour campaigner and former MP and minister in the Blair and Brown governments - who is now executive director of the Back Heathrow campaign to support the airport's expansion

Steve Norris - Former Conservative MP and transport minister

Salma Shah - Political commentator - who was a special adviser to Sajid Javid while he was Home Secretary

Stephen Bush - Columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.