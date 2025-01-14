Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Emily Sheffield - Columnist for the London Standard

- Columnist for the London Standard Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrat MP

- Liberal Democrat MP Jonathan Gullis - Former Conservative MP and party deputy chairman

- Former Conservative MP and party deputy chairman Praful Nargund - Director of the Good Growth Foundation think-tank and an elected Labour Councillor

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.