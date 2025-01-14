Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again
14 January 2025, 21:27
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Emily Sheffield - Columnist for the London Standard
- Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrat MP
- Jonathan Gullis - Former Conservative MP and party deputy chairman
- Praful Nargund - Director of the Good Growth Foundation think-tank and an elected Labour Councillor
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.