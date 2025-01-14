Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

14 January 2025, 21:27

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Emily Sheffield - Columnist for the London Standard
  • Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrat MP
  • Jonathan Gullis - Former Conservative MP and party deputy chairman
  • Praful Nargund - Director of the Good Growth Foundation think-tank and an elected Labour Councillor

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question 9th December 2024

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch Again

Cross

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tour de France legend was subject of a home robbery a number of years ago, when burglars beat him and threatened to stab him in front of his wife and son.

Mark Cavendish shares horrific details after burglars held Zombie knife to cyclist's throat in front of son
Scarlett Vickers suffered an 11cm deep wound to the chest

Murder-accused father who 'stabbed daughter in heart' told emergency services they had been 'play fighting'
A new species of funnel-web spider has been discovered in Newcastle, Australia - even larger and more venomous than common Sydney funnel-web spiders.

New bigger and more venomous species of world’s deadliest spider found in Australia

BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

UK ‘one of world’s least work-oriented countries’ claims Brewdog founder - as he slams obsession with 'work-life balance'
Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' over LA wildfires - as niece labels the president-elect a 'chaos agent'

Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' amid LA wildfire row - as niece labels president-elect a 'chaos agent'
x

Police name two teenagers over fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy on south London bus

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police

Spanish football star arrested over 'match fixing scam'

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/01 | Watch Again

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit