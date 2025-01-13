Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

13 January 2025, 22:48

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Stella Creasy: Labour MP for Walthamstow
  • Robbie Moore: MP for Keighley and Ilkley
  • Paul Nowak: General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress
  • Nimco Ali: Chief executive of anti-female genital mutilation charity The Five Foundation

