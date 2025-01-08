Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again
8 January 2025, 21:43
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West - who is the party's spokesperson for Women and Equalities and for Scotland
- Jack Elsom - Chief Political Correspondent for The Sun
- Siân Berry - Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion
- Patrick Spencer - Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.